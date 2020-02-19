Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Feb 19.

Employers who send healthy workers to hospitals for Covid-19 test may get work pass privileges suspended, warns MOM



National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) staff in Clinic J at NCID on Feb 14, 2020. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Hospitals reported that employers were dropping off workers to have them tested for the coronavirus.

5 people arrested for allegedly cheating customers over face masks sold on Carousell

Since late January, the police have received several reports from people who said they were cheated by sellers after they paid for face masks on Carousell.

Singapore Red Cross to send $2.3m worth of aid to China, steps up local outreach to seniors



A medical worker in protective suit transporting an oxygen tank at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in China on Feb 16, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



The first phase of relief efforts in China will go towards the purchasing and distributing of protective equipment, such as surgical masks, for hospital staff and other healthcare workers.

Coronavirus: Full recovery for all three local cases from Grand Hyatt cluster





The Grand Hyatt cluster was one of the earliest clusters detected in Singapore and received international attention owing to the multinational make-up of the conference's 109 attendees. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



They had attended a business conference on Jan 20 to 22 organised by British company Servomex at the hotel, from which four overseas cases also emerged.

Car COEs rebound while others continue to slide





Industry watchers reckon the latest results reflected a positive consumer response to price reductions following last fortnight's plunge in premiums. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



The prices of two car certificates of entitlement (COE) rebounded from last fortnight's substantial falls, but remained relatively low at the latest tender Wednesday.

Malaysia keeps record tourism target as it bets on locals, non-Chinese visitors





Tourists wearing masks pass by the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan 31, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Tourists from fellow South-east Asian countries and India are some of the other big contributors to the visitors tally.

Trump exerts his power to pardon with a spree of clemency





President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated his commitment to prison reform and addressing the excessive sentences given to minorities. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



US President Donald Trump, citing what he said was advice from friends and business associates, granted clemency on Tuesday to a who's who of white-collar criminals.

Debris found in fuel tanks of undelivered 737 Max jets





Due to the halt in service, Boeing has stopped delivering the jets and temporarily ceased production. PHOTO: REUTERS



The 737 Max has been grounded since March 2019 following two crashes that claimed 346 lives.

How South Korea's first female anchor is breaking news - and barriers





South Korean news anchor Lee So-jeong attends a rehearsal of a primetime newscast at KBS, South Korea's national public broadcaster, in Seoul on Feb 6, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Under gleamingly bright studio lights, Lee So-jeong reads straight from a teleprompter, rehearsing her lines ahead of the primetime newscast for South Korea's national public broadcaster, KBS.

Mediacorp's annual Star Awards ceremony to be postponed





Winners of the Best Actor and Best Actress awards Chen Hanwei (left) and Zoe Tay at the Star Awards 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



It is as yet unclear when the show will be postponed to.

