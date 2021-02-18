Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Feb 18.
Connect @ Changi facility opens to allow business travellers to meet in S'pore without quarantine
The facility has been billed as the first of its kind in the world.
Woman killed by falling tree in Marsiling Park
The woman, Loke Xiao Li, 38, was a senior technical coordinator at Mediacorp.
Those above 70 can register interest before Covid-19 jabs for seniors start on Feb 22
They can indicate their interest in getting the vaccine on the official vaccine webpage.
Cleared Kranji woodlands a key connector for animals: Experts
Endangered and rare species that have been sighted in the area include the crested serpent eagle.
AirAsia food to spread its wings and start deliveries in Singapore in March
It would be the first overseas foray for the food delivery service.
Man accused of fatally stabbing woman in Jurong East had allegedly hurt her before
Zheng Xianfeng, a Chinese national, had purportedly hurt her with a penknife in November last year.
Najib's wife Rosmah ordered to enter defence in graft trial over Sarawak solar project
She allegedly accepted and solicited bribes in relation to an electricity supply project in Sarawak.
Anonymous liver donor brightens CNY for 17-month-old girl
The girl was diagnosed with a rare liver disease soon after birth.
11 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported
This takes Singapore's total to 59,832.
Poor eating and nutrition habits in children linked to behavioural problems: Study
Researchers from NUS found that dietary habits are connected with issues like acting out and anxiety.