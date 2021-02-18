Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Feb 18.

Connect @ Changi facility opens to allow business travellers to meet in S'pore without quarantine

The facility has been billed as the first of its kind in the world.

READ MORE HERE

Woman killed by falling tree in Marsiling Park

The woman, Loke Xiao Li, 38, was a senior technical coordinator at Mediacorp.

READ MORE HERE

Those above 70 can register interest before Covid-19 jabs for seniors start on Feb 22

They can indicate their interest in getting the vaccine on the official vaccine webpage.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Cleared Kranji woodlands a key connector for animals: Experts

Endangered and rare species that have been sighted in the area include the crested serpent eagle.

READ MORE HERE

AirAsia food to spread its wings and start deliveries in Singapore in March

It would be the first overseas foray for the food delivery service.

READ MORE HERE

Man accused of fatally stabbing woman in Jurong East had allegedly hurt her before

Zheng Xianfeng, a Chinese national, had purportedly hurt her with a penknife in November last year.

READ MORE HERE

Najib's wife Rosmah ordered to enter defence in graft trial over Sarawak solar project

She allegedly accepted and solicited bribes in relation to an electricity supply project in Sarawak.

READ MORE HERE

Anonymous liver donor brightens CNY for 17-month-old girl

The girl was diagnosed with a rare liver disease soon after birth.

READ MORE HERE

11 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported

This takes Singapore's total to 59,832.

READ MORE HERE

Poor eating and nutrition habits in children linked to behavioural problems: Study

Researchers from NUS found that dietary habits are connected with issues like acting out and anxiety.

READ MORE HERE