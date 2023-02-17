Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 17

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More travellers detected trying to use impersonated identities at S’pore’s borders in 2022: ICA
They were detected by biometric clearance systems, which use iris patterns and facial features as primary identifiers.
New online calculator for Singaporeans to check Budget 2023 benefits
With many support measures announced in Budget 2023, it may not be so easy to keep track of all of them, said DPM Wong.
The Cathay to close in August for about 1½ years for major revamp
Man finds traces of dead bug on cream cracker; SFA investigating
In the photo posted on social media, the cracker appears to have on it the legs and part of the thorax of a bug.
Couple arrested for suspected drug trafficking, over 1.6kg of heroin seized
SCDF rescue team in earthquake-hit Turkey to return to S'pore on Friday
Boy in South Korea drowns during swimming class after life jacket gets stuck on ladder
The swimming instructor was tending to another learner at the other end of the pool, while the victim and another child were on the opposite end.
Pathlight School graduate who went to mainstream JC among 93.4% who passed A levels in 2022
Mr Joshua Ng, who hopes to pursue further studies related to computing or data science, took technology-related courses in Pathlight School.
US action star Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia
Willis stepped away from Hollywood just less than a year ago, due to growing cognitive difficulties.
29Rooms lands in Singapore: An Instagram-loving millennial’s review of the photo-worthy funhouse
The selfie museum for creatives debuted in 2015 in New York City, with experiences that span art, culture, wellness and more.