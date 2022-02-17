Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 17

Covid-19 vaccines helped prevent 8,000 deaths in S'pore during Delta wave: MOF report

Vaccines also helped the country avoid 33,000 severe cases and 112,000 hospitalisations.

Key Covid-19 Budget measures in 2020 and 2021 prevented longer-term economic scarring: MOF

The measures enabled Singapore to expand its resident employment and reduce loss to potential economic output, said MOF.

Budget 2022: Follow ST's live coverage on Feb 18

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the Budget speech from 3.30pm.

New BTO project in Kallang/Whampoa under prime location model

398 units in King George’s Heights are subject to 6% clawback of resale price.

Close to 40,000 land VTL tickets sold hours after quota was reinstated

One bus operator has sold all of its available tickets until March 21.

Best food in S'pore: 20 eating places to check out in the north

Food Editor Tan Hsueh Yun shares her list of the best eats in the area - from laksa in Yishun to gado gado in Woodlands.

Hong Kong hospitals buckle under Covid-19 wave

Healthcare professionals have long warned HK's public hospitals were unprepared for a Covid-19 surge.

Singapore's diplomacy and the little guy

What the ‘war stories’ from the polished world of diplomacy tell us about the culture and spirit of the Singapore Foreign Service. 

2 new charges for Titus Low, who allegedly uploaded obscene images on OnlyFans

Three similar charges were handed to him in December last year, bringing the total number of charges to five.

Eating out: How to pick healthier options

Order a variety of vegetables, choose lean meat and pair your meals with fruit instead of dessert, says one expert.

