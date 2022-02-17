Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Feb 17.
Covid-19 vaccines helped prevent 8,000 deaths in S'pore during Delta wave: MOF report
Vaccines also helped the country avoid 33,000 severe cases and 112,000 hospitalisations.
Key Covid-19 Budget measures in 2020 and 2021 prevented longer-term economic scarring: MOF
The measures enabled Singapore to expand its resident employment and reduce loss to potential economic output, said MOF.
Budget 2022: Follow ST's live coverage on Feb 18
New BTO project in Kallang/Whampoa under prime location model
Close to 40,000 land VTL tickets sold hours after quota was reinstated
Best food in S'pore: 20 eating places to check out in the north
Food Editor Tan Hsueh Yun shares her list of the best eats in the area - from laksa in Yishun to gado gado in Woodlands.
Hong Kong hospitals buckle under Covid-19 wave
Healthcare professionals have long warned HK's public hospitals were unprepared for a Covid-19 surge.
Singapore's diplomacy and the little guy
What the ‘war stories’ from the polished world of diplomacy tell us about the culture and spirit of the Singapore Foreign Service.
2 new charges for Titus Low, who allegedly uploaded obscene images on OnlyFans
Three similar charges were handed to him in December last year, bringing the total number of charges to five.
Eating out: How to pick healthier options
Order a variety of vegetables, choose lean meat and pair your meals with fruit instead of dessert, says one expert.