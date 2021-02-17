Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Feb 17.

First shipment of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine arrives in S'pore earlier than expected

MOH had initially said that the first shipment would arrive around March.

Man arrested for alleged murder of woman found with multiple stab wounds in Jurong

Preliminary investigations showed they are known to each other.

S'porean couple who allegedly dumped baby's body in Taipei wanted by Taiwanese police for homicide

The baby's body is said to have been dumped in a food waste bin of a Ximending restaurant.

DPM Heng flags risks of low interest rates on S'pore's property market

He warned that low interest rates can lead to distortions in asset prices.

The Banana Leaf Apolo charged over alleged Covid-19 breaches

Its alleged offences included providing a self-service buffet.

Camp operators to use body cameras in high-element outdoor activities after ASC(I) student's death

The technology will allow operators to communicate to instructors if they detect any lapses.

Criminal charges abated for dead man following woman's fatal stabbing in Tampines

This means that Ng Chee Kok's court proceedings on these charges have come to an end.

11 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 1 in community

This takes Singapore's total to 59,821.

Myanmar coup opponents gather for big protest to counter military claims

They voiced scepticism at the junta’s promise that there would be a fair election.

WHO's mission to China ends without finding the origin of the coronavirus

Did China undermine the WHO probe and what happens next? Here are some FAQs.

