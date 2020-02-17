Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Feb 17.

Coronavirus: Under S'pore's new Stay-Home Notice, all returning from China not allowed to leave home for 14 days



Travellers arriving at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Feb 14, 2020. A new "Stay-Home Notice" will be introduced for Singapore residents and long-term pass holders returning from mainland China. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Related Story Singapore Budget 2020: Sign up for special newsletter

The new scheme will take effect from Feb 18 at 11.59pm, and apply to all returnees with recent travel history to China, outside of Hubei province, within the last 14 days.

READ MORE

Singapore downgrades 2020 economic growth forecast to -0.5-1.5% on coronavirus impact



MTI said its earlier forecast was premised on a modest pickup in global growth, along with a recovery in the global electronics cycle, in 2020. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The forecast indicates a possible recession.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: 81% afraid of infection, but 35% would still attend events even with mild symptoms: ST poll





People walk along Pagoda Street, on Feb 13, 2020. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The survey found that women were more likely to have stockpiled medical supplies and groceries, and wear masks outdoors despite not being unwell.

READ MORE HERE

Countries walk tightrope on restricting travel from China amid coronavirus outbreak



Passengers with face masks walk past the analogue flight information display board at Changi Airport Terminal 2 Departure Hall on Feb 12, 2020. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Cambodia, Pakistan and Ethiopia may have decided that they could not afford to politically embarrass their major trade partner with travel restrictions and evacuations, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

A tribute to Singapore’s coronavirus fighters

From doctors, nurses to police officers, they are the front-line fighters in Singapore’s battle against the coronavirus. Show your support for them by posting a message.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Budget 2020: Stay updated with The Straits Times' live coverage



Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat has said that his fifth Budget speech will include measures to help businesses and Singaporeans tide over this uncertain period. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



This year's Budget will be announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

China considers delaying Parliament meeting over coronavirus concerns



Officials sing the national anthem at the closing session of last year's National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 15, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress will meet on Feb 24 to consider a delay of the annual meeting.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong police bust toilet paper gang amid panic-buying frenzy





In a photo taken on Jan 7, 2020, shoppers with face masks stock up on toilet paper rolls at a supermarket in Hong Kong. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



There is high demand for toilet rolls despite government assurances that supplies remain unaffected by the virus outbreak.

READ MORE HERE

Baby found abandoned in Bedok North rubbish chute now under care of foster parents



Police officers checking the contents of the rubbish chute that the baby was found in at Bedok North Street 3, on Jan 7, 2020.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The Ministry of Social and Family Development said it will closely monitor the child's well-being.

READ MORE HERE

Prime-mover driver who collided with elderly cyclist thought he ran over large bottle





Elderly cyclist Peh Seng Yap was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Tampines, on Aug 13, 2019. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



The elderly cyclist suffered multiple injuries and died in hospital in August last year.

READ MORE HERE