Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Feb 17.
Coronavirus: Under S'pore's new Stay-Home Notice, all returning from China not allowed to leave home for 14 days
The new scheme will take effect from Feb 18 at 11.59pm, and apply to all returnees with recent travel history to China, outside of Hubei province, within the last 14 days.
Singapore downgrades 2020 economic growth forecast to -0.5-1.5% on coronavirus impact
The forecast indicates a possible recession.
Coronavirus: 81% afraid of infection, but 35% would still attend events even with mild symptoms: ST poll
The survey found that women were more likely to have stockpiled medical supplies and groceries, and wear masks outdoors despite not being unwell.
Countries walk tightrope on restricting travel from China amid coronavirus outbreak
Cambodia, Pakistan and Ethiopia may have decided that they could not afford to politically embarrass their major trade partner with travel restrictions and evacuations, say experts.
A tribute to Singapore’s coronavirus fighters
From doctors, nurses to police officers, they are the front-line fighters in Singapore’s battle against the coronavirus. Show your support for them by posting a message.
Singapore Budget 2020: Stay updated with The Straits Times' live coverage
This year's Budget will be announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday.
China considers delaying Parliament meeting over coronavirus concerns
The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress will meet on Feb 24 to consider a delay of the annual meeting.
Hong Kong police bust toilet paper gang amid panic-buying frenzy
There is high demand for toilet rolls despite government assurances that supplies remain unaffected by the virus outbreak.
Baby found abandoned in Bedok North rubbish chute now under care of foster parents
The Ministry of Social and Family Development said it will closely monitor the child's well-being.
Prime-mover driver who collided with elderly cyclist thought he ran over large bottle
The elderly cyclist suffered multiple injuries and died in hospital in August last year.