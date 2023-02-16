Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 16

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Physical crime rose in 2022, with molest, voyeurism and theft considered crimes of concern: Police
Despite the increase, the figures are still lower than pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels in 2019.
More molestation cases in 2022, with 514% spike at nightspots
The police attributed the increase to more returning to public entertainment venues following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
Paternity leave has doubled, but do fathers dare to take more of it?
Employers, and society, should not assume that men who prioritise their families are unmotivated and less committed to work, say an expert.
Over 95% of Sembmarine shareholders approve Keppel O&M merger
The $4.5 billion merger deal obtained 95.28 per cent approval from Sembmarine's voting shareholders.
Liu Wen-cheng’s manager says he faked news of reclusive singer’s death to stop comeback requests
Healing the Divide founder accused of working with others to falsely claim patients were vaccinated
The charges are mainly over alleged false representations made to MOH involving Covid-19 vaccination certificates.
Woman jailed for forging cheques when working for temple association, obtaining over $200k
She gambled away all of her ill-gotten gains and fled to Hong Kong in a bid to evade arrest.
Bras Basah bookstore Music Book Room to close in March after 43 years as owner retires
Horizon Towers takes another shot at selling en bloc with unchanged $1.1b reserve price
The rise of at-home Botox, fillers and skincare that mimic aesthetic procedures
A new generation of off-the-shelf skincare products claims to be able to smoothen wrinkles and fill creases without needing needles.