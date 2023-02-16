Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 16

Updated
Published
February 16, 2023 at 6:11 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

 

Physical crime rose in 2022, with molest, voyeurism and theft considered crimes of concern: Police

Despite the increase, the figures are still lower than pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels in 2019.

READ MORE HERE

More molestation cases in 2022, with 514% spike at nightspots

The police attributed the increase to more returning to public entertainment venues following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

READ MORE HERE

Paternity leave has doubled, but do fathers dare to take more of it?

Employers, and society, should not assume that men who prioritise their families are unmotivated and less committed to work, say an expert.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Over 95% of Sembmarine shareholders approve Keppel O&M merger

The $4.5 billion merger deal obtained 95.28 per cent approval from Sembmarine's voting shareholders.

READ MORE HERE

Liu Wen-cheng’s manager says he faked news of reclusive singer’s death to stop comeback requests

News broke yesterday of Liu’s death in November 2022, but it turned out to be false.

READ MORE HERE

Healing the Divide founder accused of working with others to falsely claim patients were vaccinated

The charges are mainly over alleged false representations made to MOH involving Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

READ MORE HERE

Woman jailed for forging cheques when working for temple association, obtaining over $200k

She gambled away all of her ill-gotten gains and fled to Hong Kong in a bid to evade arrest.

READ MORE HERE

Bras Basah bookstore Music Book Room to close in March after 43 years as owner retires

It has been open since 1980 and is one of the shopping centre's original tenants.

READ MORE HERE

Horizon Towers takes another shot at selling en bloc with unchanged $1.1b reserve price

The tender for the collective sale of Horizon Towers closes at 3pm on March 30.

READ MORE HERE

The rise of at-home Botox, fillers and skincare that mimic aesthetic procedures

A new generation of off-the-shelf skincare products claims to be able to smoothen wrinkles and fill creases without needing needles.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top