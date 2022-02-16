Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Feb 16.
S'pore to simplify Covid-19 rules; up to 5 household visitors allowed at any one time per day
These changes will impact healthcare protocols for infected people, workplace testing requirements, border measures and safe management measures.
S'pore to start VTLs for places including HK, Philippines, all of Thailand
VTL travellers will also be able to take a supervised ART, instead of the more costly PCR test.
S'pore-Malaysia land VTL traveller quota to be reinstated from Feb 22
Singapore to launch sea VTL with Bintan, Batam from Feb 25
Each week, 700 travellers from Bintan and Batam can travel quarantine-free to Singapore.
Up to 5 household visitors at a time, more VTLs to come: S'pore's new Covid-19 rules at a glance
Safe management measures in place - with some tweaks - will remain till the Omicron wave is over.
Close contacts of Covid-19 cases to have shorter monitoring period
They will also no longer receive a health risk warning from Friday. It will be replaced with a new advisory.
More fresh university grads found full-time jobs last year, salaries inching up
84% of fresh graduates were in full-time jobs last year, compared with 69.8% in 2020.
OCBC customers can freeze bank accounts instantly with new 'kill switch' in emergency
Scam victims in S'pore lost $633.3 million in 2021
The sum lost is almost 2.5 times the $268.4 million stolen by scammers the previous year.
Raeesah Khan saga is ultimately about trust and integrity
