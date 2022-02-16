Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 16

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Feb 16.

 

S'pore to simplify Covid-19 rules; up to 5 household visitors allowed at any one time per day

These changes will impact healthcare protocols for infected people, workplace testing requirements, border measures and safe management measures.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore to start VTLs for places including HK, Philippines, all of Thailand

VTL travellers will also be able to take a supervised ART, instead of the more costly PCR test. 

READ MORE HERE

S'pore-Malaysia land VTL traveller quota to be reinstated from Feb 22

Sales of additional bus tickets will start on Feb 16.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Singapore to launch sea VTL with Bintan, Batam from Feb 25

Each week, 700 travellers from Bintan and Batam can travel quarantine-free to Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Up to 5 household visitors at a time, more VTLs to come: S'pore's new Covid-19 rules at a glance

Safe management measures in place - with some tweaks - will remain till the Omicron wave is over.

READ MORE HERE

Close contacts of Covid-19 cases to have shorter monitoring period

They will also no longer receive a health risk warning from Friday. It will be replaced with a new advisory. 

READ MORE HERE

More fresh university grads found full-time jobs last year, salaries inching up

84% of fresh graduates were in full-time jobs last year, compared with 69.8% in 2020.

READ MORE HERE

OCBC customers can freeze bank accounts instantly with new 'kill switch' in emergency

By March, customers can also freeze their accounts at all the 500 OCBC ATMs here.

READ MORE HERE

Scam victims in S'pore lost $633.3 million in 2021

The sum lost is almost 2.5 times the $268.4 million stolen by scammers the previous year.

READ MORE HERE

Raeesah Khan saga is ultimately about trust and integrity

Was it the "Rashomon effect" at play, or did things simply not add up?

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top