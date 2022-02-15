Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Feb 15.

 

Singapore's system will fail if trust is eroded and lost: PM Lee at COP report debate

Without this critical trust in the apex institution of Singapore's democracy, the system cannot work, PM Lee said.

Pritam Singh rejects COP findings, says Raeesah Khan was disenchanted with WP

Mr Singh rejected Ms Khan's assertion that he had told her to take her lie "to the grave".

$2m from OCBC scams recovered, 121 local bank accounts frozen

About $2.2 million of victims' funds have been traced to 89 overseas bank accounts.

Banks to review use of SMS for OTPs, strengthen fraud surveillance: Lawrence Wong

Banks are also exploring how to expand the use of biometric technology as a means of authentication.

Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms can get results certified for free at test centres, instead of GPs

This will ease the pressure on GP clinics and polyclinics, so they can focus on patients who need medical attention.

SPH Media Trust to get up to $180m a year in govt funding for next 5 years

MCI expects SMT to spend approximately 40 per cent of the funding on technology investments and digital talent.

Automated clearance to be the norm for all travellers to S'pore from 2023

This will speed up immigration clearance, and reduces contact between ICA officers and travellers.

Household incomes in S'pore rose in 2021 to above pre-Covid levels

Median household income rose to above pre-pandemic levels, after 2020 saw the first drop in a decade.

Sports Hub aims to scale up in 2022 in bid to attract more events to Singapore

Key will be getting back to at least half capacity at various venues for big events to be economically viable.

I won't take Covid-19 vaccine, even if it means missing out on Grand Slams, says Djokovic

He was deported from Melbourne last month and in his absence, Nadal won the Australian Open.

