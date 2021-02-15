Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Feb 15.

Budget 2021 to focus on strengthening social compact, innovation and sustainability: DPM Heng

Singapore economy to grow by 4-6% this year; 2020 contraction shaved to 5.4%

The economy finished the 2020 pandemic year in better shape than initially estimated.

Public servant arrested for allegedly leaking police lookout message on Tampines stabbing

Police said the man is suspected of wrongful communication of information under the Official Secrets Act.

Budget 2021: 6 things to look out for on Feb 16

DPM Heng has said helping workers and firms adapt, innovate and grow will be a key priority for this year's Budget.

Budget 2021: Follow live coverage on DPM Heng’s speech on Feb 16

Find out how and why the Budget matters to you, with ST's live coverage.

Myanmar's Suu Kyi remanded till Wednesday; security forces open fire to disperse protesters

A member of a student union in the city said some people were wounded.

New private home sales hit 8-year high for January amid talk of impending property curbs

This comes as developers went all out with new launches, such as Normanton Park.

ERP charges to increase by $1 at gantries along AYE, CTE and KPE during morning peak hours

This follows an increase in the number of people heading back to workplaces.

British man breached SHN to meet fiancee; couple plead guilty

On one occasion, Nigel Skea left his hotel room to meet his fiancee, whose room was on another floor.

S'pore Govt doubled Facebook data requests to 759 in first half of 2020

Facebook said it complied with 72% of these requests, producing at least "some data" in response.

