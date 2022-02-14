Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Feb 14.

Novavax Covid-19 vaccine approved for those aged 18 and above in S'pore

The vaccination regimen comprises two 5mcg doses of Nuvaxovid to be administered three weeks apart.

Social gambling to be legalised, gambling regulation body to be set up under proposed Bills

While not currently illegal, social gambling is not clearly defined in current laws. If passed, newly proposed laws will set clear parameters for what is acceptable.

Police officers in Parti Liyani's case neglected their duties: Shanmugam

Both have been issued financial penalties in the form of a fine and had increments foregone.

New Covid-19 facility for children and elderly to help manage Omicron wave

The facility in Singapore Expo Hall 9 has 600 beds for children and their caregivers, and 224 beds for the elderly.

Singapore-Indonesia agreements were carefully negotiated, benefit both sides: Teo Chee Hean

SM Teo described agreements as win-win outcome that will provide strong base to further strengthen ties.

Pump prices post double-digit increases in two weeks

Petrol prices have gone up by between five and 10 cents.

Fatal road accidents in S'pore rose 25% in 2021 as more activities resumed

The Traffic Police said 107 people died on the roads last year compared with 83 in 2020.

Singapore firms must improve quality of their financial statements: Experts

Report notes that proposed audit adjustments amounted to an overall reduction in net income of about $1.15 billion in the financial statements over three years.

Cultivating smallpox, plague: S'pore was a major biological warfare centre during WWII

Evidence suggests hundreds of lab technicians were mass producing biological warfare “bombs” in S’pore.

Current global energy crisis is first of many in clean-power era

Some Singapore SMEs are struggling with spikes in electricity prices and may pass costs on to customers. Take a closer look at why the world is going through a major energy crisis.

