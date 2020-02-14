Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Feb 14.
Coronavirus: Impact on economy already exceeds Sars, recession possible, says PM Lee
The impact, particularly over the next few quarters, will be significant as the country battles a "very intense outbreak", said PM Lee.
Coronavirus: 87 Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan complete 14-day quarantine
Scoot said the crew who volunteered for the flight have also completed a 14-day leave of absence and have all returned to work on Friday.
No plans to close schools for now, says Education Minister Ong Ye Kung
Infections can happen even in homes, whereas schools have cleaning and disinfection routines to keep a school environment safe, he said.
Coronavirus: Universities cancel in-class mid-term exams, shift to online learning
askST: Can the flu vaccine protect me against the new coronavirus?
While it does not protect against the coronavirus, doctors say it is still advisable to get the vaccine given that influenza occurs all year round in Singapore.
Coronavirus response a high-wire act of diplomacy, politics for some countries
Some regional officials have agonised over the question of whether to restrict entry to travellers from China, says Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee.
Coronavirus: New initiative gives nurses priority queue for lunch
Nurses in their uniform will enjoy priority queues at 33 participating stalls in Pek Kio Market and Food Centre.
Fair employers to get boost in government support during Budget 2020
Besides hiring older workers, these employers also create workplaces that provide work-life harmony, such as flexible work arrangements.
CPF interest rates to remain unchanged for second quarter this year
The Ordinary Account interest rate will be maintained at 2.5 per cent per annum from April 1 to June 30.
SCDF fighting wood waste fire in Choa Chu Kang; 4-storey high flames cover football field-sized area
The SCDF said dry vegetation and windy conditions in the area have complicated firefighting efforts.