Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Feb 14.

Coronavirus: Impact on economy already exceeds Sars, recession possible, says PM Lee



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visiting workers from baggage handling at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Feb 14, 2020. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Related Story Singapore Budget 2020: Sign up for special newsletter

The impact, particularly over the next few quarters, will be significant as the country battles a "very intense outbreak", said PM Lee.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: 87 Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan complete 14-day quarantine



92 Singaporeans were evacuated from Wuhan on a specially arranged Scoot flight on Jan 30, 2020. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS



Scoot said the crew who volunteered for the flight have also completed a 14-day leave of absence and have all returned to work on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

No plans to close schools for now, says Education Minister Ong Ye Kung



Education Minister Ong Ye Kung washing hands together with Primary 3 pupils of First Toa Payoh Primary School after their meal on Feb 14, 2020. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Infections can happen even in homes, whereas schools have cleaning and disinfection routines to keep a school environment safe, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Universities cancel in-class mid-term exams, shift to online learning



The Singapore Management University is cancelling all in-class graded assessments, including mid-term examinations slated to take place from this week. PHOTO: ST FILE



Infections can happen even in homes, whereas schools have cleaning and disinfection routines to keep a school environment safe, he said.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Can the flu vaccine protect me against the new coronavirus?​



According to the World Health Organisation, influenza viruses constantly evolve and the composition of vaccines is therefore changed every year. PHOTO: AFP



While it does not protect against the coronavirus, doctors say it is still advisable to get the vaccine given that influenza occurs all year round in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus response a high-wire act of diplomacy, politics for some countries



Medical workers inside an isolated section of a community health service centre in Wuhan, Hubei, on Feb 8, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Some regional officials have agonised over the question of whether to restrict entry to travellers from China, says Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: New initiative gives nurses priority queue for lunch



Until March 31, nurses will be entitled to free daily lunch sets sponsored by the Pek Kio Merchant's Association. PHOTO: AFP



Nurses in their uniform will enjoy priority queues at 33 participating stalls in Pek Kio Market and Food Centre.

READ MORE HERE

Fair employers to get boost in government support during Budget 2020



Manpower Minister Josephine Teo speaking at an engagement session with Human Capital Partners and Tripartite Alliance Award winners at the Devan Nair Institute of Employment and Employability on Feb 14, 2020. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Besides hiring older workers, these employers also create workplaces that provide work-life harmony, such as flexible work arrangements.

READ MORE HERE

CPF interest rates to remain unchanged for second quarter this year



CPF members will continue to earn interest rates of up to 3.5 per cent per year on their OA monies. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The Ordinary Account interest rate will be maintained at 2.5 per cent per annum from April 1 to June 30.

READ MORE HERE

SCDF fighting wood waste fire in Choa Chu Kang; 4-storey high flames cover football field-sized area



The blaze at 131 Lorong Semangka in Choa Chu Kang is believed to be caused by wood waste left in the area by a company. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE / FACEBOOK



The SCDF said dry vegetation and windy conditions in the area have complicated firefighting efforts.

READ MORE HERE