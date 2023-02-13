Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 13

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Most commuters still wearing masks on first day of rules being eased on public transport
More than two-thirds of train commuters at stations that ST visited during the morning rush hour this morning had masks on.
Faster clearance at Johor Bahru’s Customs after new measures implemented: Malaysian official
About 2,300 vehicles an hour are now able to pass through the immigration clearance, up from 1,400 previously.
Budget 2023 will strengthen social compact, give assurance for families: DPM Wong
This year's Budget will include details of enhancements to the Assurance Package, as announced in November.
Singapore keeps 2023 growth forecast as 2022 GDP comes in lower than estimated
The economy grew by 3.6 per cent in 2022, slightly slower than the earlier estimate of 3.8 per cent.
More fire-related deaths in 2022 although fewer blazes reported; spike in vehicle fires: SCDF
Man arrested after scuffle at Scarlett Supermarket in Chinatown
In videos circulating on social media, the man can be seen wrestling with a store employee as onlookers watch.
Ex-actor Ix Shen returns to Singapore for first time since war broke out in Ukraine
He said that he came back primarily to discuss the details of a memoir he is writing.
Marina Bay Sands’ $4.4b expansion likely to be delayed again
There is no confirmation on when construction will commence, the integrated resort’s US owner said in its latest annual report.
What we know about mysterious objects downed by US
Plan ahead for summer and autumn travel: Festivals, experiences and how to avoid the crowds in Europe
Go beyond popular destinations such as Rome and Paris to alternative cities such as Glasgow.