Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 13

Coronavirus: $77 million package to help taxi, private-hire drivers



A taxi driver having his temperature checked at the ComfortDelGro office on Feb 12, 2020. Some 40,000 taxi and private-hire drivers will be eligible for a $20 relief each day for three months from Feb 14, 2020. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG





Some 40,000 drivers will be eligible for a $20 relief each day for three months from Friday.

What we know about the five coronavirus clusters in Singapore



Before his hospitalisation at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, case 49 had gone to work at Grace Assemby of God's Tanglin (above) and Bukit Batok premises. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



To date, the biggest cluster to form in Singapore is the Yong Thai Hang health products store in Cavan Road.

China's Hubei reports 242 new coronavirus deaths, new cases up 14,840 due to new clinical methods of diagnosis



A medical worker in a protective suit pushes a coronavirus patient in a wheelchair at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, on Feb 10, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



The province's health commission said this was to "allow patients to receive standard treatment as a confirmed case of infection as soon as possible".

SAF captain given discharge not amounting to acquittal in NSF heatstroke death dies from cancer



SAF captain Tan Baoshu (left), who was charged over his role in the death of full-time national serviceman Dave Lee in 2018, had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. PHOTOS: ST FILE



Tan Baoshu had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, and was granted the discharge on application of the prosecution, the Attorney-General's Chambers said last week in response to media queries.

S'pore working with UK on 'final stages' of extraditing StanChart robber



David James Roach, a Canadian national, will face charges of robbery and money laundering. PHOTO: BANGKOK POST



David James Roach, the man wanted for an alleged bank robbery here in 2016, will face charges of robbery and money laundering, both agencies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Woman who accused senior public servant of molestation told colleague about alleged ordeal

The 43-year-old woman, who accused a senior public servant in an education-related government body of molestation, told their male colleague about her alleged ordeal, a district court heard on Thursday.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos sets record with $228.9 million purchase of Beverly Hills mansion



Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Jan 21, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Jeff Bezos is on a shopping spree befitting the world's richest man.

'I hope it's happy in piano heaven,' says musician after rare piano was destroyed in move



Movers dropped Angela Hewitt's Fazioli concert grand piano, the only one of its kind in the world, as they were taking it out of a studio. PHOTO: NYTIMES



The piano was a Fazioli concert grand piano with four pedals - the only one of its kind to have such a mechanism.

Better Days leads with 12 Hong Kong Film Awards nominations, live ceremony cancelled



A still from Better Days starring Jackson Yee (left) and Zhou Dongyu, who both received nominations in the best actor and best actress categories respectively. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE



The cast of Better Days can look forward to the best outing - among all rivals - at the Hong Kong Film Awards after it picked up a leading 12 nominations.

In Pictures: Standard poodle Siba wins Best in Show prize at Westminster Dog Show



Standard poodle Siba sits in the winner's circle with her trophies and ribbons after winning Best In Show. PHOTO: AFP



Almost 3,000 dogs from around the world arrived in New York's Madison Square Garden earlier this week to compete in the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

