Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Feb 13.
Coronavirus: $77 million package to help taxi, private-hire drivers
Some 40,000 drivers will be eligible for a $20 relief each day for three months from Friday.
What we know about the five coronavirus clusters in Singapore
To date, the biggest cluster to form in Singapore is the Yong Thai Hang health products store in Cavan Road.
China's Hubei reports 242 new coronavirus deaths, new cases up 14,840 due to new clinical methods of diagnosis
The province's health commission said this was to "allow patients to receive standard treatment as a confirmed case of infection as soon as possible".
SAF captain given discharge not amounting to acquittal in NSF heatstroke death dies from cancer
Tan Baoshu had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, and was granted the discharge on application of the prosecution, the Attorney-General's Chambers said last week in response to media queries.
S'pore working with UK on 'final stages' of extraditing StanChart robber
David James Roach, the man wanted for an alleged bank robbery here in 2016, will face charges of robbery and money laundering, both agencies said in a joint statement on Thursday.
Woman who accused senior public servant of molestation told colleague about alleged ordeal
The 43-year-old woman, who accused a senior public servant in an education-related government body of molestation, told their male colleague about her alleged ordeal, a district court heard on Thursday.
Amazon's Jeff Bezos sets record with $228.9 million purchase of Beverly Hills mansion
Jeff Bezos is on a shopping spree befitting the world's richest man.
'I hope it's happy in piano heaven,' says musician after rare piano was destroyed in move
The piano was a Fazioli concert grand piano with four pedals - the only one of its kind to have such a mechanism.
Better Days leads with 12 Hong Kong Film Awards nominations, live ceremony cancelled
The cast of Better Days can look forward to the best outing - among all rivals - at the Hong Kong Film Awards after it picked up a leading 12 nominations.
In Pictures: Standard poodle Siba wins Best in Show prize at Westminster Dog Show
Almost 3,000 dogs from around the world arrived in New York's Madison Square Garden earlier this week to compete in the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.