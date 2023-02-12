Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 12

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
9,700 households have sold part of their remaining leases back to HDB since 2009
HDB said that since 2020, the yearly take-up of the scheme has “remained steady at around 1,500 households”.
Freehold condo units for under $600,000? They still exist in Singapore’s heated property market
Woman sues husband and his ex-wife for return of $205k she handed him
Mr Safie Jantan had asked her for the money to buy his then wife’s share of their flat, and to become sole owner of the unit.
6 things you need to know as S’pore lifts Covid-19 rules
The changes come more than three years after the first Covid-19 case was reported in Singapore on Jan 23, 2020.
Spike in cases of sexual assault against under-16s allegedly by kin
S’pore plans to upgrade electricity grid amid demand for energy, renewables
A "significant portion" of the country's electricity network infrastructure had been built and commissioned in the 1980s to early 2000s to support urban development and industrialisation.
Boy dies after falling down stairs in China; had raised hand 7 times to tell teacher he was ill
The boy's mother shared the incident on Weibo this week as a second court case over the incident began.
With rates falling, should you still put money in fixed deposits?
What is the outlook for rates, and should you still put your money in fixed deposits? Also, what are money market funds?
Hawker who has sold $2 laksa for 15 years: ‘Some customers don’t have much money’
Despite rising prices of ingredients, which have led to his earnings falling by a few hundred dollars every month, he is adamant about keeping prices the same.
Singapore-born singer Kartik Kunasegaran competing in the top 50 of Australian Idol
Now an Australian citizen, the 27-year-old musician honed his musical chops during national service.
