Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Feb 12.

300 employees vacate MBFC Tower 3 after coronavirus case confirmed at DBS Asia Central





The 300 employees working on the 43rd floor have been told to work from home for the time being. ST PHOTO: CHOO YUN TING



The employees working on the 43rd floor have been told to work from home for the time being.

Budget next week will include 'strong' package to counter coronavirus fallout: Lawrence Wong





Singapore is expecting as much as a 30 per cent drop in tourist arrivals and spending this year. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The impact of the outbreak on the trade-reliant economy is expected to be worse than during the 2003 Sars pandemic.

New coronavirus cases lowest since January but experts disagree over peak





Total cases of the new coronavirus in China have now hit 44,653, according to Chinese health officials, including 2,015 new confirmed cases on Feb 11. PHOTO: AFP



China on Wednesday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January, lending credence to a prediction from the country’s senior medical adviser that the outbreak could be over by April.

US words, deeds amid coronavirus outbreak fuel Chinese suspicions



A man riding his bicycle on an empty street in Beijing on Feb 12, 2020. For many Chinese social media users, the US is hypocritical as it did little to prevent the spread of the H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009, which killed an estimated 284,500 people worldwide. PHOTO: AFP



A Communist Party source said the US' words and deeds appear to be aimed at containing China's rise, writes global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim.

Coronavirus: Doctors, staff and patients to restrict movements to within one hospital





A photo from Feb 4, 2020, shows people with masks at the link bridge to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Ministry of Health sent this directive to public hospitals in a bid to reduce the risk of cross-institutional transmission of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: People pen notes of appreciation for healthcare staff amid outbreak





The initiative was started by community group StandUpFor.SG, and has already drawn more than 800 responses. PHOTOS: OURBETTERWORLD/INSTAGRAM, LITTLEBLUEBOTTLE/INSTAGRAM, SHIKSMEISTER/INSTAGRAM, MISSNIO/INSTAGRAM



Members of the public are invited to pen handwritten notes, take pictures of them, and then upload the images onto Facebook as public posts with the hashtag #braveheartsg.

PMD-related and vegetation fires fuel increase in fire incidents last year





A sharp increase was recorded in the number of fires involving personal mobility devices last year. PHOTO: ST FILE



SCDF responded to a total of 2,862 fire-related calls last year, up 7.8 per cent from the year before.

Progress Singapore Party makes first public policy proposal since formation





In a photo taken on July 26, Dr Tan Cheng Bock announces the new Progress Singapore Party at a press conference. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The party has a "No to GST hike" policy and said long-term infrastructure projects should not be funded by an increase in taxes.

US Senator Bernie Sanders narrowly wins New Hampshire Democratic primary, former V-P Joe Biden lags badly





US Senator Bernie Sanders (left) led with 28.4 per cent while former front-runner Joe Biden was a distant fifth in the early results with 8.5 per cent. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS



Mr Sanders fended off attacks from rivals who warned his far-left views would lead the party to defeat in the Nov 3 election.

3 public buses in chain collision in Tampines; 11 taken to hospital





Three public buses were involved in a chain collision, injuring 11 people on Feb 12, 2020. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



Two SBS buses - services 19 and 37 - and a service 34 bus operated by Go-Ahead Singapore were involved in the collision at 6.45am on Wednesday.

