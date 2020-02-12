Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Feb 12.
300 employees vacate MBFC Tower 3 after coronavirus case confirmed at DBS Asia Central
The employees working on the 43rd floor have been told to work from home for the time being.
Budget next week will include 'strong' package to counter coronavirus fallout: Lawrence Wong
The impact of the outbreak on the trade-reliant economy is expected to be worse than during the 2003 Sars pandemic.
New coronavirus cases lowest since January but experts disagree over peak
China on Wednesday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January, lending credence to a prediction from the country’s senior medical adviser that the outbreak could be over by April.
US words, deeds amid coronavirus outbreak fuel Chinese suspicions
A Communist Party source said the US' words and deeds appear to be aimed at containing China's rise, writes global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim.
Coronavirus: Doctors, staff and patients to restrict movements to within one hospital
The Ministry of Health sent this directive to public hospitals in a bid to reduce the risk of cross-institutional transmission of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus: People pen notes of appreciation for healthcare staff amid outbreak
Members of the public are invited to pen handwritten notes, take pictures of them, and then upload the images onto Facebook as public posts with the hashtag #braveheartsg.
PMD-related and vegetation fires fuel increase in fire incidents last year
SCDF responded to a total of 2,862 fire-related calls last year, up 7.8 per cent from the year before.
Progress Singapore Party makes first public policy proposal since formation
The party has a "No to GST hike" policy and said long-term infrastructure projects should not be funded by an increase in taxes.
US Senator Bernie Sanders narrowly wins New Hampshire Democratic primary, former V-P Joe Biden lags badly
Mr Sanders fended off attacks from rivals who warned his far-left views would lead the party to defeat in the Nov 3 election.
3 public buses in chain collision in Tampines; 11 taken to hospital
Two SBS buses - services 19 and 37 - and a service 34 bus operated by Go-Ahead Singapore were involved in the collision at 6.45am on Wednesday.