Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 11

Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap to speak in Parliament debate on COP report next week

WP notes the latest developments with grave concern, the party said.

ST Explains: What's next in the Raeesah Khan saga, and what could happen to Pritam Singh?

Parliament's privileges committee has submitted a report of its investigations into the conduct of Ms Khan.

Sim Lim Square raid: 10 nabbed at suspected KTV outlet, one tests positive for Covid-19

The women were allegedly intermingling with patrons within the premises.

Driver jailed for knocking down woman on way home to celebrate son's O-level results

He has been disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for eight years after he is released from jail.

Army to deploy 100 soldiers to national call centre to help cope with Omicron surge

Singapore has been experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads in the community.

Paralympic champ Yip Pin Xiu is inaugural recipient of the President's Award for Inspiring Achievement

The award honours Singaporeans who have overcome personal adversity, excelled and contributed to society.

CPF interest rates to remain unchanged for Q2 2022

CPF members below 55 years old will continue to earn interest rates of up to 3.5 per cent a year on their Ordinary Account.

Motor Mouth: COE price surge goes beyond supply and demand

While the shrinking supply of COEs has often been cited as the reason for the escalating premiums, it does not tell the whole story, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.

Raise the romance factor this Valentine's Day with food, Insta-worthy spots and floral arrangements

The weekend culminating in Valentine's Day presents opportunities for couples and families to fete romance in many ways.

Recipe for Engagement Chicken to get you in the mood for love

Whether or not it leads to an engagement - as some have claimed - this is a fuss-free dish for the love of your life. Cook it this Valentine's Day.

