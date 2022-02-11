Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Feb 11.
Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap to speak in Parliament debate on COP report next week
ST Explains: What's next in the Raeesah Khan saga, and what could happen to Pritam Singh?
Parliament's privileges committee has submitted a report of its investigations into the conduct of Ms Khan.
Sim Lim Square raid: 10 nabbed at suspected KTV outlet, one tests positive for Covid-19
Driver jailed for knocking down woman on way home to celebrate son's O-level results
He has been disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for eight years after he is released from jail.
Army to deploy 100 soldiers to national call centre to help cope with Omicron surge
Singapore has been experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads in the community.
Paralympic champ Yip Pin Xiu is inaugural recipient of the President's Award for Inspiring Achievement
The award honours Singaporeans who have overcome personal adversity, excelled and contributed to society.
CPF interest rates to remain unchanged for Q2 2022
CPF members below 55 years old will continue to earn interest rates of up to 3.5 per cent a year on their Ordinary Account.
Motor Mouth: COE price surge goes beyond supply and demand
While the shrinking supply of COEs has often been cited as the reason for the escalating premiums, it does not tell the whole story, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.
Raise the romance factor this Valentine's Day with food, Insta-worthy spots and floral arrangements
The weekend culminating in Valentine's Day presents opportunities for couples and families to fete romance in many ways.
Recipe for Engagement Chicken to get you in the mood for love
Whether or not it leads to an engagement - as some have claimed - this is a fuss-free dish for the love of your life. Cook it this Valentine's Day.
