Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Feb 11.

Covid-19 Budget measures helped cushion recession's impact, save jobs: Finance Ministry

A total of $27.4 billion in grants - 18 times the amount given out in 2019 - was used to shore up beleaguered firms.

S'porean households got $2,000 in Covid-19 support per member on average in 2020

Around 70 per cent of this came from the broad-based Care and Support Package.

First SIA flights with crew fully vaccinated against Covid-19 depart Singapore

The three SIA Group flights have crew who have received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Woman who died in Tampines stabbing was estranged wife of alleged attacker, who also died

Their marriage is understood to have turned sour in recent years and Ms Ting had moved out of their home.

Singtel data breached through hack on third-party vendor

Singtel said that an impact assessment on the extent of the data breach is ongoing.

Jail for ex-Miss Universe Singapore contestant who used friends' card details to shop online

She had memorised her friends' debit card details and used these to spend $2,000 online.

MOH welcomes measures by insurers to adjust terms for full rider IPs

The changes will further encourage prudent use of healthcare services, said MOH.

Biden, Xi hold first talks over phone since US election

Confrontation between China and the US would be a “disaster” for both countries, Mr Xi said.

12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 3 in community and 9 imported

The latest cases take Singapore's total to 59,759.

A*Star scientist Jackie Ying elected to prestigious US academy

She was recognised for her work in nanotechnology and is one of only two new members based outside the US.

