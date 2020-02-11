Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Feb 11.
Coronavirus: Infected Certis Cisco officer deployed at Chingay was not in close contact with performers or audience, says PA
PA said the officer had undergone temperature checks on both days of the parade on Jan 31 and Feb 1, and did not show signs of being unwell.
Coronavirus: SAF monitoring temperatures of soldiers, staggering meal times in camps as part of new measures
Cleaning and disinfection schedules for SAF-chartered buses and ferries have been stepped up. Non-essential social activities such as cohesion events have also been deferred.
ST Singaporean of the Year 2019 helps others overcome mental health woes
Ms Angie Chew, 56, has contributed to society by setting up centres that provide emotional and mental support to those with mental health issues, as well as the elderly.
Singapore's visitor arrivals down by about 20,000 a day amid coronavirus outbreak
This estimation is steeper than the 19 per cent decline in 2003, when Singapore endured the Sars outbreak.
Coronavirus: MTI demands retailer 3 Stars explain mask prices after public complaints
The retailer needs to respond by Wednesday or it will be fined up to $10,000 if it is the first offence, and up to $20,000 for subsequent offences.
More than 3,000 HDB flats launched for sale in Toa Payoh, Sembawang in first BTO exercise this year
A total of 1,628 Build-To-Order flats are on offer in two housing projects in Toa Payoh - one in Kim Keat and another near Caldecott.
Condo resale prices and volume rise in January, ahead of any coronavirus impact
According to flash data released by real estate portal SRX Property, private resale prices for condominiums and apartments edged up 0.5 per cent in January from December while transaction volume rose 4 per cent.
Dengue outbreak possible with rise of DenV-3, a virus type not dominant in more than 30 years
The weekly cases had been rising steadily since mid-December, peaking at 404 cases in mid-January. It dropped the following week, but is again on the upswing.
Vehicle fire cases drop in 2019 after spike the previous year
SCDF said there were 195 such fires in 2019, a dip of 11.8 per cent from 221 in 2018. The number for last year was among the lowest in a decade.
Jail, fine for couple who ran nightclubs in first labour trafficking conviction
The couple exploited their three female nightclub workers, even coaxing one of them into prostituting herself.