Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Feb 11.

Coronavirus: Infected Certis Cisco officer deployed at Chingay was not in close contact with performers or audience, says PA



A view of the Certis Integrated Operations Centre on Oct 23, 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



PA said the officer had undergone temperature checks on both days of the parade on Jan 31 and Feb 1, and did not show signs of being unwell.

Coronavirus: SAF monitoring temperatures of soldiers, staggering meal times in camps as part of new measures



Recruits taking their temperature before strenuous physical activity at the Basic Military Training Centre in Pulau Tekong on Feb 11, 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Cleaning and disinfection schedules for SAF-chartered buses and ferries have been stepped up. Non-essential social activities such as cohesion events have also been deferred.

ST Singaporean of the Year 2019 helps others overcome mental health woes



Ms Angie Chew was named The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2019 for her contributions to society in helping those with mental health issues, as well as the elderly. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Ms Angie Chew, 56, has contributed to society by setting up centres that provide emotional and mental support to those with mental health issues, as well as the elderly.

Singapore's visitor arrivals down by about 20,000 a day amid coronavirus outbreak





Recent travel restrictions on tourists from China - the largest source market - have battered businesses that rely on them, with some reporting a drop in sales of up to half. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



This estimation is steeper than the 19 per cent decline in 2003, when Singapore endured the Sars outbreak.

Coronavirus: MTI demands retailer 3 Stars explain mask prices after public complaints





MP Louis Ng posted a photo on Facebook of a box of masks going for $138 in his Nee Soon constituency. PHOTO: LOUIS NG KOK KWANG/FACEBOOK



The retailer needs to respond by Wednesday or it will be fined up to $10,000 if it is the first offence, and up to $20,000 for subsequent offences.

More than 3,000 HDB flats launched for sale in Toa Payoh, Sembawang in first BTO exercise this year





A view of HDB flats taken from Toa Payoh Lorong 8 on Jan 14, 2020. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



A total of 1,628 Build-To-Order flats are on offer in two housing projects in Toa Payoh - one in Kim Keat and another near Caldecott.

Condo resale prices and volume rise in January, ahead of any coronavirus impact





Private resale prices for condominiums and apartments edged up 0.5 per cent in January from December. PHOTO: ST FILE



According to flash data released by real estate portal SRX Property, private resale prices for condominiums and apartments edged up 0.5 per cent in January from December while transaction volume rose 4 per cent.

Dengue outbreak possible with rise of DenV-3, a virus type not dominant in more than 30 years





The 1,723 cases in the first five weeks of 2020 is 60 per cent higher than the 1,057 infections diagnosed over the same period in 2019. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The weekly cases had been rising steadily since mid-December, peaking at 404 cases in mid-January. It dropped the following week, but is again on the upswing.

Vehicle fire cases drop in 2019 after spike the previous year





The Singapore Civil Defence Force said there were 195 vehicular fires in 2019, a dip of 11.8 per cent from 221 in 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



SCDF said there were 195 such fires in 2019, a dip of 11.8 per cent from 221 in 2018. The number for last year was among the lowest in a decade.

Jail, fine for couple who ran nightclubs in first labour trafficking conviction





Malkar Savlaram Anant (left) and Priyanka Bhattacharya Rajesh exploited their three female nightclub workers, even coaxing one of them into prostituting herself. ST PHOTOS: WONG KWAI CHOW



The couple exploited their three female nightclub workers, even coaxing one of them into prostituting herself.

