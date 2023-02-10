Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 10

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MP Tin Pei Ling moves to new role at Grab after conflict of interest concerns over public affairs post
In her new role, Ms Tin will not be involved in public affairs and policy work in Singapore, said Grab in a statement.
Northern stretch of Rail Corridor opens to offer a continuous green trail more than 21km long
A key feature is the 6m-high, 28.8m-long, 4m-wide steel bridge that sits above Hillview Road.
Reopening of Tanjong Pagar Railway Station after 2026 among Rail Corridor upgrades to look forward to
Thousands offer to adopt Syrian baby born under quake rubble
Support for more fairness and inclusiveness among findings from 1st phase of Forward SG exercise
The next and last phase of the exercise will see more discussions on specific issues, and also opportunities for the public to co-create policy solutions.
Period of heightened safety extended by 3 months amid ‘concerning’ rise in workplace deaths: MOM
A $50,000 fine will be imposed for breaches of workplace safety and health laws that could result in serious injury, death.
Ex-Changi Airport Group chairman’s son, Karl Liew, expected to plead guilty in Parti Liyani case
He is accused of giving false evidence and furnishing false information to a public servant.
Five more Vietnam-S’pore industrial parks to be set up, says Sembcorp
The industrial parks, first set up in 1996, are a key part of Singapore’s economic ties with Vietnam.
JAL, ANA cancel dozens of flights as icy weather blankets Japan
Both airlines warned that worsening weather throughout the day could cause more cancellations.