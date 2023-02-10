Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 10

MP Tin Pei Ling moves to new role at Grab after conflict of interest concerns over public affairs post

In her new role, Ms Tin will not be involved in public affairs and policy work in Singapore, said Grab in a statement.

READ MORE HERE

Northern stretch of Rail Corridor opens to offer a continuous green trail more than 21km long

A key feature is the 6m-high, 28.8m-long, 4m-wide steel bridge that sits above Hillview Road.

READ MORE HERE

Reopening of Tanjong Pagar Railway Station after 2026 among Rail Corridor upgrades to look forward to

Suitable uses are being considered for the Tanjong Pagar Railway Station.

READ MORE HERE

Thousands offer to adopt Syrian baby born under quake rubble

Baby Aya still had her umbilical cord tied to her mother when she was found.

READ MORE HERE

Support for more fairness and inclusiveness among findings from 1st phase of Forward SG exercise

The next and last phase of the exercise will see more discussions on specific issues, and also opportunities for the public to co-create policy solutions.

READ MORE HERE

Period of heightened safety extended by 3 months amid ‘concerning’ rise in workplace deaths: MOM

A $50,000 fine will be imposed for breaches of workplace safety and health laws that could result in serious injury, death.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-Changi Airport Group chairman’s son, Karl Liew, expected to plead guilty in Parti Liyani case

He is accused of giving false evidence and furnishing false information to a public servant.

READ MORE HERE

Five more Vietnam-S’pore industrial parks to be set up, says Sembcorp

The industrial parks, first set up in 1996, are a key part of Singapore’s economic ties with Vietnam.

READ MORE HERE

JAL, ANA cancel dozens of flights as icy weather blankets Japan

Both airlines warned that worsening weather throughout the day could cause more cancellations.

READ MORE HERE

I fell in love with diving but never knew it would change my life: Malaysian star Pandelela

She is the first female athlete from her country to capture an Olympic medal.

READ MORE HERE

