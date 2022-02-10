Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Feb 10.
Committee recommends Pritam Singh face further probe, $35k fine for Raeesah Khan over lies in Parliament
The committee also recommended that WP vice-chair Faisal Manap, an MP for Aljunied GRC, be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations.
Universities must gear up to retrain half a million adult S'porean learners yearly: Chan Chun Sing
These institutions must focus on continual learning, build connections with others beyond their grounds and have confidence in charting their own path, said Mr Chan.
Dissatisfaction with S'pore public transport rises in 2021: Survey
Proportion of commuters who said that they were happy with buses and trains fell for the second year running.
HDB resale prices rise for 19th straight month in January but volume dips
Resale volume took a hit in January, edging up by just 0.6 per cent with 2,442 units changing hands compared with December’s 2,428.
Death of foreign worker: Doctor fined $1,500 for negligence
The worker died in December 2014 after developing an invasive fungal infection following treatment.
Young people continue to make up majority of first-time drug abusers; 3 in 5 aged below 30
It is a slight decline from 2020's figures, where offenders below 30 made up 62% of all first-time abusers and 41% of all drug abusers arrested.
Clearing the air on Covid-19 transmission
Tiny particles, not droplets, hold the key. The building authority’s ventilation study is a welcome move.
NYT's 'S'porean chicken curry' was in fact a recipe for chicken briyani, says woman who provided it
The NYT writer behind the viral video post did not tell Ms Shila Das her recipe was going to be separated into two.
Video captures moment motorcycle bursts into flames in Bishan carpark
What makes you delicious to mozzies
Some people seem unable to avoid the bites of mosquitoes. Does your blood type make you more attractive to them?