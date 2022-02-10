Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Feb 10.

 

Committee recommends Pritam Singh face further probe, $35k fine for Raeesah Khan over lies in Parliament

The committee also recommended that WP vice-chair Faisal Manap, an MP for Aljunied GRC, be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations.

READ MORE HERE

Universities must gear up to retrain half a million adult S'porean learners yearly: Chan Chun Sing

These institutions must focus on continual learning, build connections with others beyond their grounds and have confidence in charting their own path, said Mr Chan.

READ MORE HERE

Dissatisfaction with S'pore public transport rises in 2021: Survey

Proportion of commuters who said that they were happy with buses and trains fell for the second year running.

READ MORE HERE

HDB resale prices rise for 19th straight month in January but volume dips

Resale volume took a hit in January, edging up by just 0.6 per cent with 2,442 units changing hands compared with December’s 2,428.

READ MORE HERE

Death of foreign worker: Doctor fined $1,500 for negligence

The worker died in December 2014 after developing an invasive fungal infection following treatment.

READ MORE HERE

Young people continue to make up majority of first-time drug abusers; 3 in 5 aged below 30

It is a slight decline from 2020's figures, where offenders below 30 made up 62% of all first-time abusers and 41% of all drug abusers arrested.

READ MORE HERE

Clearing the air on Covid-19 transmission

Tiny particles, not droplets, hold the key. The building authority’s ventilation study is a welcome move.

READ MORE HERE

NYT's 'S'porean chicken curry' was in fact a recipe for chicken briyani, says woman who provided it

The NYT writer behind the viral video post did not tell Ms Shila Das her recipe was going to be separated into two.

READ MORE HERE

Video captures moment motorcycle bursts into flames in Bishan carpark

A car parked next to the burning motorcycle was also affected by the fire.

READ MORE HERE

What makes you delicious to mozzies

Some people seem unable to avoid the bites of mosquitoes. Does your blood type make you more attractive to them?

READ MORE HERE

