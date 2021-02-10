Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 10, 2021

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Feb 10.

S'pore resident population in HDB flats falls to 3.04m

A total of 3.04 million residents lived in HDB flats in 2018, compared with 3.06 million in 2013.

Banana Leaf Apolo to be charged with breaching Covid-19 measures, 11 more F&B outlets penalised

The Indian restaurant chain also had a self-service buffet at its Little India Arcade outlet.

Singapore Green Plan 2030 to change the way people live, work, study and play

The aim is to get the whole nation together as it seeks to transition into a more sustainable future.

Height-based school activities were suspended till January after zipline accident last year

A girl from Concord Primary School in Choa Chu Kang had fallen while doing a zipline activity in the school last February.

More tax incentives down the road to promote electric car use in S'pore

All new cars registered from 2030 will have to be "cleaner-energy models".

Woman dead after Tampines stabbing incident; suspected assailant found in Punggol also dies

Police are investigating the two unnatural deaths at Tampines and Punggol.

President Halimah urges S'poreans to get vaccinated in CNY message

"The faster we resolve this health crisis, the quicker we will recover economically. Everyone has a part to play," she said.

'I'm not a cat,' says US lawyer having Zoom difficulties

A county attorney in Texas was unable to figure out how to turn off the cat filter on his Zoom call during a hearing.

DBS Q4 profit falls 33% on higher allowances; CEO upbeat on outlook

For the full year, the bank's net profit dropped 26 per cent to $4.72 billion.

15 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 14 imported and 1 in the workers' dorms

The latest cases bring Singapore's total Covid-19 cases to 59,747.

