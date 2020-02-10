Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Feb 10.
Coronavirus: Singapore scientists aim to test vaccine in as soon as 3 months
At the same time, promising anti-viral drugs such as those used to treat HIV are being used on patients here, in efforts to locate a "magic drug" against the virus.
17-year-old secondary school student detained under Internal Security Act for supporting ISIS
The Home Affairs Ministry said the student was first investigated in September 2017 when he was 15 years old.
Coronavirus: 300,000 masks for taxi and private-hire car drivers to offer to passengers
Taxi operators will also set up eight temperature-screening stations across all taxi operators' premises from Tuesday.
Coronavirus: Long queues form on first day of temperature screening at office buildings
It took as long as 40 minutes at Suntec City for office workers to have their temperature taken.
Coronavirus: Qatar, Kuwait advise citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Singapore
Citizens of both countries were advised to take necessary precautions, and to follow instructions issued by Singapore authorities through the Ministry of Health website.
Pat's Schoolhouse Kovan linked to coronavirus case deserted on Monday morning, business as usual at nearby Modern Montessori centre
A man who was confirmed to have the coronavirus infection on Feb 8 had picked up his grandchild there prior to hospital admission.
No risk of Singapore running short of essential food items, says Masagos
The Republic has proven resilient in the past to short-term supply disruptions because of astute planning and the connectivity of the transport network, said the Environment and Water Resources Minister.
At least 66 more people confirmed with coronavirus on cruise ship in Japan
The increasing number of patients on Carnival Corp.’s Diamond Princess has raised worries about a possible spread among the more than 3,600 people still aboard.
Fatal accidents, road deaths at record low in 2019, but more accidents involve elderly and motorcyclists
There were 2.05 road traffic fatalities per 100,000 population in 2019, down from 2.20 the year before.
Parasite from South Korea makes Oscar history with Best Picture win
The film, a vicious satire about the widening gap between rich and poor, took home four Academy Awards.