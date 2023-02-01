Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 1

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Teen detained under ISA planned to declare caliphate on Coney Island, bomb army camp, stab people

The self-radicalised teen made plans to take part in armed violence in Singapore and abroad in support of ISIS.

READ MORE HERE

9 people under 21 dealt with under ISA since 2015; trend is concerning, says Shanmugam

An 18-year-old Singapore student was detained after he planned to bomb an army camp, stab non-believers in dark alleys and declare Coney Island an ISIS province.

“These things cannot be dealt with by laws alone. By the time the law moves, by the time you detain, the person has already become radicalised,” he said.

READ MORE HERE

Bus, train usage continues to recover in S’pore; 2022 ridership at 83% of pre-pandemic peak

More people returned to work and leisure activities after two years of Covid-19-related restrictions.

READ MORE HERE

Some users confused as SMSes from legitimate firms get flagged as ‘likely scam’

Users received SMSes marked “likely scam” from e-retailer Amazon and online gaming site Stream, among others.

READ MORE HERE

Height-based school activities resume after 2-year pause following fatal incident

The resumption came with enhanced safety measures, said the Ministry of Education.

READ MORE HERE

Parents of 17-month-old with rare genetic condition race to raise $3 million for treatment

The disorder is known as spinal muscular atrophy. If left untreated, a child’s motor function can be expected to decline with age.

READ MORE HERE

Tin Pei Ling joins Grab Singapore as director of public affairs and policy

Ms Tin, who is the MP for MacPherson, joined the Nasdaq-listed company last month.

READ MORE HERE

Milan is most Instagrammable place in the world, S’pore falls from top spot to 13th

Singapore lost out to the likes of London and Paris – which took the top spots after Milan.

READ MORE HERE

Doctor accused of sex crimes against 14-year-old and other women; allegedly cheated polyclinics

Lim Yong Chin faces multiple charges including voyeurism and traffic offences.

READ MORE HERE

Clothing choices, physical gestures: S’pore female music conductors bridge the gender gap

They speak on struggles and support within the local scene.

READ MORE HERE

