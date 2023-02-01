Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 1

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Teen detained under ISA planned to declare caliphate on Coney Island, bomb army camp, stab people
The self-radicalised teen made plans to take part in armed violence in Singapore and abroad in support of ISIS.
9 people under 21 dealt with under ISA since 2015; trend is concerning, says Shanmugam
“These things cannot be dealt with by laws alone. By the time the law moves, by the time you detain, the person has already become radicalised,” he said.
Bus, train usage continues to recover in S’pore; 2022 ridership at 83% of pre-pandemic peak
More people returned to work and leisure activities after two years of Covid-19-related restrictions.
Some users confused as SMSes from legitimate firms get flagged as ‘likely scam’
Users received SMSes marked “likely scam” from e-retailer Amazon and online gaming site Stream, among others.
Height-based school activities resume after 2-year pause following fatal incident
Parents of 17-month-old with rare genetic condition race to raise $3 million for treatment
The disorder is known as spinal muscular atrophy. If left untreated, a child’s motor function can be expected to decline with age.
Tin Pei Ling joins Grab Singapore as director of public affairs and policy
Milan is most Instagrammable place in the world, S’pore falls from top spot to 13th
Singapore lost out to the likes of London and Paris – which took the top spots after Milan.