Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 1

Myanmar army pledges new elections after state of emergency; Suu Kyi urges public to protest

Ms Suu Kyi, who has been detained, called on the public not to accept the coup, an NLD statement said.

Myanmar coup: Military gives up 'cohabitation' with civilian government

Myanmar's democratic transition after five decades of military rule has now come to an abrupt halt.

Bill introduced to make clear what TraceTogether, SafeEntry data can be used for

Agencies cannot cite other laws to compel the use or disclosure of personal data except for contact tracing or investigations into serious crimes.

29 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

There were 29 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Feb 1.

Four who had severe allergic reactions from Covid-19 vaccine have recovered

Senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary said the benefits of getting vaccinated outweigh the risks.

Public consultation period for Dover Forest extended by 4 weeks: Desmond Lee

Mr Lee stressed that the authorities will carefully consider all feedback and share its plans when ready.

3 years' jail for woman who joined family in abusing friend until victim almost died

Hasniza Ismail committed acts such as chaining the victim up to a metal plate fixed to a wall and hitting her.

Record 2,570 potholes on S'pore roads reported in Jan, about 95% repaired

This was more than double the number of potholes recorded in a typical month during the wet season.

Resellers hawk public facility bookings including football fields, tennis courts for up to $300

High demand for public sports facilities has seen organisers hawking slots for profit online.

River Hongbao to be held at Gardens by the Bay this year

Festivities will begin next Wednesday and last till Feb 16.

