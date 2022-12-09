Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Dec 9.
We are sorry for your loss, says family in Henderson Rd flat blaze to NSF firefighter’s loved ones
“They have a great son - he’s an NSF, like me - and he put his life at risk to save others,” said Mr Muhammad Azri Ramlan, who was in the unit when the fire broke out.
Thanks to banks, S'pore stock market will find its place in 2023 Asia rally
The expected peaking of inflation and interest rates in 2023 could trigger a major shift of cash into stock markets, says senior correspondent Ovais Subhani.
Quiet streets, cautious firms signal China’s slow exit from zero-Covid
With the need for tests dropped and most infected people now being allowed to isolate at home, some have embraced new found freedoms.
Gaming firm Razer wins lawsuit against IT vendor over data leak, awarded $8.7m in damages
Shipping information and order details of thousands of customers worldwide were leaked in September 2020.
S'porean duped major banks worldwide, causing ‘unprecedented’ $631m in losses
The financial institutions, which included major banks from Japan, South Korea, India and Taiwan, incurred the losses between January 2017 and November 2019.
Five things we learnt from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series
The episodes paint an intimate portrait into the couple’s courtship and time in the royal family.
Badminton: Loh Kean Yew knocked out of BWF World Tour Finals after second group stage defeat
Singapore's top shuttler lost in succession to Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, who now leads their head-to-head 3-2.
Why tech giant Sea’s cost-cutting casualties included S'pore football players
Rising interest rates and the need for tech firms to conserve cash have been a reality check.
Beach Road murder: Man accused of killing business partner to be remanded for psychiatric observation
Biden’s one-for-one swop for Brittney Griner stirs unease and elation
Basketball star Brittney Griner was swopped for Viktor Bout, the so-called merchant of death, whom Russia has been working for years to free.