Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Dec 9.

Record 29 million-dollar HDB flats sold in November; resale prices rise at faster pace



PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The most expensive flat sold last month was a $1.268 million five-room DBSS unit at City View @ Boon Keng.

READ MORE HERE

5-room HDB loft unit in Punggol sells for $970,000



PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM AFFINITYMOTIONS PROPERTY SINGAPORE TV/YOUTUBE



But analysts say barrier to cross $1 million mark in non-mature estates persists.

READ MORE HERE

'I actually thought I was going to die': Man who was attacked by otters at Botanic Gardens



PHOTOS: GRAHAM GEORGE SPENCER



Animal welfare groups say the animals' actions could have been triggered by their perception that they were threatened.

READ MORE HERE

Palliative care services to be boosted; topic of death needs open discussion: Ong Ye Kung



PHOTO: ST FILE



MOH in 2012 developed a national strategy for palliative care, and will continue to evolve and improve it.

READ MORE HERE

9 Swedish firms in S'pore, including H&M, to double paid paternity leave to 4 weeks



PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST



The move is inspired by Ikea, which had in 2017 doubled its paid paternity leave benefits from two weeks to four.

READ MORE HERE

50 years of Chingay through the eyes of a pioneer performer: 'We made our own costumes'



ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Ong Choon Mui took part in the first parade in 1973 and had performed and choreographed for it over the years.

READ MORE HERE

How New Zealand's lifetime ban on cigarette sales will work



PHOTO: REUTERS



New Zealand plans to make it illegal to sell cigarettes to anyone aged 14 and under from 2027.

READ MORE HERE

Born with HIV, S'porean woman tells her story to fight stigma against people living with the virus



ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



World Aids Day was marked at the start of December. Look back at how a shy student became the first Singapore woman to openly declare her HIV status.

READ MORE HERE

Suzuki Cup: Singapore captain Hariss Harun buoyed by victories but urges caution



PHOTO: FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF SINGAPORE



After opening account in the win over the Philippines, he said Lions can still improve.

READ MORE HERE

The Life List: A stylish Christmas gift guide for every type of friend



PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Check out gift ideas for those who love luxury items, beauty products or fragrances.

READ MORE HERE