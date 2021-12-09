Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Dec 9.
Record 29 million-dollar HDB flats sold in November; resale prices rise at faster pace
The most expensive flat sold last month was a $1.268 million five-room DBSS unit at City View @ Boon Keng.
5-room HDB loft unit in Punggol sells for $970,000
But analysts say barrier to cross $1 million mark in non-mature estates persists.
'I actually thought I was going to die': Man who was attacked by otters at Botanic Gardens
Animal welfare groups say the animals' actions could have been triggered by their perception that they were threatened.
Palliative care services to be boosted; topic of death needs open discussion: Ong Ye Kung
MOH in 2012 developed a national strategy for palliative care, and will continue to evolve and improve it.
9 Swedish firms in S'pore, including H&M, to double paid paternity leave to 4 weeks
The move is inspired by Ikea, which had in 2017 doubled its paid paternity leave benefits from two weeks to four.
50 years of Chingay through the eyes of a pioneer performer: 'We made our own costumes'
Ong Choon Mui took part in the first parade in 1973 and had performed and choreographed for it over the years.
How New Zealand's lifetime ban on cigarette sales will work
New Zealand plans to make it illegal to sell cigarettes to anyone aged 14 and under from 2027.
Born with HIV, S'porean woman tells her story to fight stigma against people living with the virus
World Aids Day was marked at the start of December. Look back at how a shy student became the first Singapore woman to openly declare her HIV status.
Suzuki Cup: Singapore captain Hariss Harun buoyed by victories but urges caution
After opening account in the win over the Philippines, he said Lions can still improve.
The Life List: A stylish Christmas gift guide for every type of friend
Check out gift ideas for those who love luxury items, beauty products or fragrances.