Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Dec 9.
Royal Caribbean cruise passengers waiting to disembark after ship returns to S'pore with Covid-19 case
The 83-year-old Singaporean man who was found to have Covid-19 has been taken to hospital for further testing.
S'porean man detained under ISA for involvement in Yemen war, working for foreign power
Sheik Heikel Khalid Bafana had acted in a manner prejudicial to Singapore's security and interests, said the Internal Security Department.
S'pore economy tipped to grow 5.5% next year; vaccines could push growth higher
A successful deployment of vaccines worldwide is the top upside risk in the survey.
Covid-19 case on cruise: Passengers confined to rooms on Royal Caribbean ship keeping calm
Passengers say they have been well fed and given water, though they are eager to disembark.
Cruise to nowhere: On board Quantum of the Seas with a Covid-19 case
Travel correspondent Clara Lock talks about her experience on board the cruise ship.
6 new imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore; sample of Royal Caribbean passenger to be retested
The passenger will be included in Wednesday’s count if further tests turn out to be positive, said MOH.
Deputy director at FAS and wife allegedly cheated sporting body of over $600k
They were each charged with 45 counts of cheating.
'Light at the end of the tunnel' as US readies Covid-19 vaccine distribution
Mr Biden promised "at least 100 million Covid-19 vaccine shots into the arms of Americans in 100 days".
Woman hit by double-decker bus in Bedok, pinned under rear wheel
Police said the woman was conscious when she was taken to Changi General Hospital.
Indonesians go to the polls in regional elections
More than 100 million Indonesians will cast their ballots after a three-month delay due to the pandemic.