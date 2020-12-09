Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Dec 9.

Royal Caribbean cruise passengers waiting to disembark after ship returns to S'pore with Covid-19 case

The 83-year-old Singaporean man who was found to have Covid-19 has been taken to hospital for further testing.

READ MORE HERE

S'porean man detained under ISA for involvement in Yemen war, working for foreign power

Sheik Heikel Khalid Bafana had acted in a manner prejudicial to Singapore's security and interests, said the Internal Security Department.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore economy tipped to grow 5.5% next year; vaccines could push growth higher

A successful deployment of vaccines worldwide is the top upside risk in the survey.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Covid-19 case on cruise: Passengers confined to rooms on Royal Caribbean ship keeping calm

Passengers say they have been well fed and given water, though they are eager to disembark.

READ MORE HERE

Cruise to nowhere: On board Quantum of the Seas with a Covid-19 case

Travel correspondent Clara Lock talks about her experience on board the cruise ship.

READ MORE HERE

6 new imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore; sample of Royal Caribbean passenger to be retested

The passenger will be included in Wednesday’s count if further tests turn out to be positive, said MOH.

READ MORE HERE

Deputy director at FAS and wife allegedly cheated sporting body of over $600k

They were each charged with 45 counts of cheating.

READ MORE HERE

'Light at the end of the tunnel' as US readies Covid-19 vaccine distribution

Mr Biden promised "at least 100 million Covid-19 vaccine shots into the arms of Americans in 100 days".

READ MORE HERE

Woman hit by double-decker bus in Bedok, pinned under rear wheel

Police said the woman was conscious when she was taken to Changi General Hospital.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesians go to the polls in regional elections

More than 100 million Indonesians will cast their ballots after a three-month delay due to the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE