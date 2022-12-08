Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Dec 8.
Govt steps up supply of private homes for first-half of 2023; includes mega Jurong Lake District site
Also in the confirmed list sites is another white site – intended for a mixed-use residential and commercial development - in Marina Gardens Crescent in Marina South.
HDB resale flat prices rise for 29th straight month in Nov, fewer million-dollar flats sold
Prices grew at a slightly faster pace of 0.6 per cent in November compared with October’s 0.5 per cent.
As China rolls back Covid-19 curbs, virus fears spread
China’s long-awaited reopening will be a double-edged sword for Singapore economy
Chinese consumers on a shopping spree could reignite global inflation, which has only begun to show signs of peaking, writes senior correspondent Ovais Subhani.
Fire breaks out in Henderson Road flat; firefighter taken to hospital
Badminton: Loh Kean Yew lets slip two match points in loss to Indonesian Jonatan Christie
Big bank job cuts may just be getting started
Banks are looking to cut bankers not pulling their weight or encourage them to jump ship by handing them derisory bonuses.
Indonesia’s new sex laws ‘nail in coffin’ for LGBTQ rights
Already facing widespread discrimination, gay couples will also find it nearly impossible now to live together openly, according to activists.
Jail for duo who received over $900k in crime proceeds using foreign workers’ bank accounts
Christmas gifts from small businesses: 5 local labels with unique wares
From genderless jewellery to woven crafts, check out these lesser-known home-grown brands with great gift ideas.