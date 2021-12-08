Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Dec 8.

SkillsFuture report pinpoints skills Singaporeans urgently need in the next 3 years



PHOTO: ST FILE



The report spotlights top 20 clusters of skills in the digital, green and care sectors.

Singaporean man charged with murder after wife found dead in luxury apartment in UK



PHOTO: ITV



The couple, who had been married for more than 27 years, were on a visit to Britain.

All VTL travellers to Malaysia to undergo Covid-19 tests for 6 days



PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The measure aims to prevent the transmission and spread of the Omicron variant in the country.

Tanjong Katong Complex to be closed for renovation in 2023



ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The upgrading works will introduce a rooftop area for restaurants and more spaces for community programmes.

Muis issues new religious ruling on deviant teachings, advises Muslims to be vigilant





ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Muis stressed the importance of acquiring religious knowledge only through qualified and registered asatizah.

Malaysia's Court of Appeal upholds ex-PM Najib Razak's conviction in 1MDB-related case



PHOTO: REUTERS



Court declares his actions a 'national embarrassment'.

Remodelling Germany: A tall order for Chancellor Scholz



PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The country’s unlikely three-party coalition will have to tackle reforms neglected by Dr Merkel as well as new challenges, says global affairs correspondent Markus Ziener.

Leader of crime syndicate that received over $97m in revenue from gambling website convicted



PHOTO: ST FILE



Seet Seo Boon earned a profit of at least $19,000 per month from the collection of bets through the two websites.

The Life List: Guide to holiday animated movies



PHOTO: UIP



Here are some kid-friendly shows the family can enjoy together during the school holidays.

Thematic arc for Singapore International Festival of Arts from 2022 to 2024



ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Theatre veteran Natalie Hennedige is bringing her signature multidisciplinary approach as festival director for 2022 to 2024.

