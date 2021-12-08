Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 8

SkillsFuture report pinpoints skills Singaporeans urgently need in the next 3 years


PHOTO: ST FILE

The report spotlights top 20 clusters of skills in the digital, green and care sectors.

Singaporean man charged with murder after wife found dead in luxury apartment in UK


PHOTO: ITV

The couple, who had been married for more than 27 years, were on a visit to Britain.

All VTL travellers to Malaysia to undergo Covid-19 tests for 6 days


PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The measure aims to prevent the transmission and spread of the Omicron variant in the country.

Tanjong Katong Complex to be closed for renovation in 2023


ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The upgrading works will introduce a rooftop area for restaurants and more spaces for community programmes.

Muis issues new religious ruling on deviant teachings, advises Muslims to be vigilant



ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

Muis stressed the importance of acquiring religious knowledge only through qualified and registered asatizah. 

Malaysia's Court of Appeal upholds ex-PM Najib Razak's conviction in 1MDB-related case


PHOTO: REUTERS

Court declares his actions a 'national  embarrassment'.

Remodelling Germany: A tall order for Chancellor Scholz


PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The country’s unlikely three-party coalition will have to tackle reforms neglected by Dr Merkel as well as new challenges, says global affairs correspondent Markus Ziener.

Leader of crime syndicate that received over $97m in revenue from gambling website convicted


PHOTO: ST FILE

Seet Seo Boon earned a profit of at least $19,000 per month from the collection of bets through the two websites.

The Life List: Guide to holiday animated movies


PHOTO: UIP

Here are some kid-friendly shows the family can enjoy together during the school holidays.

Thematic arc for Singapore International Festival of Arts from 2022 to 2024


ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Theatre veteran Natalie Hennedige is bringing her signature multidisciplinary approach as festival director for 2022 to 2024.

