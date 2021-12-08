Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Dec 8.
SkillsFuture report pinpoints skills Singaporeans urgently need in the next 3 years
The report spotlights top 20 clusters of skills in the digital, green and care sectors.
Singaporean man charged with murder after wife found dead in luxury apartment in UK
The couple, who had been married for more than 27 years, were on a visit to Britain.
All VTL travellers to Malaysia to undergo Covid-19 tests for 6 days
The measure aims to prevent the transmission and spread of the Omicron variant in the country.
Tanjong Katong Complex to be closed for renovation in 2023
The upgrading works will introduce a rooftop area for restaurants and more spaces for community programmes.
Muis issues new religious ruling on deviant teachings, advises Muslims to be vigilant
Muis stressed the importance of acquiring religious knowledge only through qualified and registered asatizah.
Malaysia's Court of Appeal upholds ex-PM Najib Razak's conviction in 1MDB-related case
Court declares his actions a 'national embarrassment'.
Remodelling Germany: A tall order for Chancellor Scholz
The country’s unlikely three-party coalition will have to tackle reforms neglected by Dr Merkel as well as new challenges, says global affairs correspondent Markus Ziener.
Leader of crime syndicate that received over $97m in revenue from gambling website convicted
Seet Seo Boon earned a profit of at least $19,000 per month from the collection of bets through the two websites.
The Life List: Guide to holiday animated movies
Here are some kid-friendly shows the family can enjoy together during the school holidays.
Thematic arc for Singapore International Festival of Arts from 2022 to 2024
Theatre veteran Natalie Hennedige is bringing her signature multidisciplinary approach as festival director for 2022 to 2024.