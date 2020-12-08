Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Dec 8.

90-year-old British grandma is first in world to get Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine outside trial

Britain is the first Western country to start vaccinating its general population.

READ MORE HERE

HK to ban dining in restaurants from 6pm, Carrie Lam warns of harsher Covid-19 measures

Govt to also close gyms, sports centres and beauty parlours; new measures effective from Dec 10 to 23.

READ MORE HERE

Waterloo Street vendors to operate from designated lots from January

The move is to deal with crowding and obstruction, said authorities.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Arrest warrant out for man who allegedly exposed himself in NUS library

Xiong Jiawei was an NUS student when he allegedly committed the offence.

READ MORE HERE

Identity of man who found hidden $2.7m treasure in Rocky Mountains revealed

Jack Stuef, 32, discovered the stash of gold nuggets, gemstones and artefacts in Wyoming.

READ MORE HERE

Trump planning Florida rally at same time as Biden's presidential inauguration, say reports

Mr Trump might even announce he will be running for the 2024 presidential election that day.

READ MORE HERE

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

There were no new cases in workers' dormitories and none in the community.

READ MORE HERE

Trial begins for woman accused of abusing two maids in her Sentosa Cove home

56-year-old Tan Lee Hoon is facing eight counts of voluntarily causing hurt to the Filipino nationals.

READ MORE HERE

'We were being pressured to lose weight': S'pore athletes push back against culture of abuse in sport

Safe Sport Commission was launched last year to clamp down on harassment and misconduct against athletes.

READ MORE HERE

Hawkers in Singapore scammed by fake screenshots of e-payments from customers

Crafty customers have found some convenient loopholes in cashless payment systems set up in local hawker centres.

READ MORE HERE