Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Dec 8.
90-year-old British grandma is first in world to get Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine outside trial
Britain is the first Western country to start vaccinating its general population.
HK to ban dining in restaurants from 6pm, Carrie Lam warns of harsher Covid-19 measures
Govt to also close gyms, sports centres and beauty parlours; new measures effective from Dec 10 to 23.
Waterloo Street vendors to operate from designated lots from January
The move is to deal with crowding and obstruction, said authorities.
Arrest warrant out for man who allegedly exposed himself in NUS library
Xiong Jiawei was an NUS student when he allegedly committed the offence.
Identity of man who found hidden $2.7m treasure in Rocky Mountains revealed
Jack Stuef, 32, discovered the stash of gold nuggets, gemstones and artefacts in Wyoming.
Trump planning Florida rally at same time as Biden's presidential inauguration, say reports
Mr Trump might even announce he will be running for the 2024 presidential election that day.
12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported
There were no new cases in workers' dormitories and none in the community.
Trial begins for woman accused of abusing two maids in her Sentosa Cove home
56-year-old Tan Lee Hoon is facing eight counts of voluntarily causing hurt to the Filipino nationals.
'We were being pressured to lose weight': S'pore athletes push back against culture of abuse in sport
Safe Sport Commission was launched last year to clamp down on harassment and misconduct against athletes.
Hawkers in Singapore scammed by fake screenshots of e-payments from customers
Crafty customers have found some convenient loopholes in cashless payment systems set up in local hawker centres.