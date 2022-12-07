Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Dec 7.
How are BTO flats priced, and what are the land and building costs? HDB gives the breakdown
HDB’s flat pricing approach and costs are also available to the public, unlike private residential developers, said the board.
COE prices fall across the board, biggest dip of 7.4 per cent in large cars category
The COE price for smaller and less powerful cars and EVs dipped by 2.3 per cent to $88,503.
What expats and tourists need to know about new sex laws in Indonesia
Critics have said that the new laws infringe on people’s personal lives and attempts to prevent criticism of the government.
China cheers as government loosens anti-Covid rules in major policy shift
The relaxation of rules include allowing infected people with mild or no symptoms to quarantine at home.
Jurong-Clementi and Pasir Ris-Punggol town councils flagged for administrative errors: MND
World Cup: Five things you need to know about Portugal’s hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos
The new kid on the block is playing better and scoring more in a Portugal shirt at this World Cup, says sports correspondent David Lee.
Man who committed incest with intellectually disabled daughter said he was ‘teaching her’
Holiday gift-givers continue to make the same common mistakes
Finding good gifts can be tricky, but some useful research illuminates how to navigate this task.
Michelle Yeoh is Time magazine's Icon of the Year; Blackpink is Entertainer of the Year
Will Smith’s press appearances for Emancipation film turning into apology tour
The elephant in the room is the infamous Oscars incident, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock.