Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Dec 7.
Saliva testing approved in Singapore for Covid-19 pre-departure tests of travellers
Local biomedical start-up Lucence has started working with clinics and telemedicine providers to offer saliva testing.
askST: Will I lose fully vaccinated status if I don't get third Sinovac or Sinopharm dose by Dec 31?
When are you due for your third dose? Here's what you need to know.
Experts agree with MOH move to stop daily Covid-19 updates to media, as 'they are no longer meaningful'
Information on infection numbers, deaths, ICU occupancy rates will still be available on MOH website.
Low Thia Khiang, Sylvia Lim did not advise ex-MP Yaw Shin Leong to stay silent over alleged affair: WP
Mr Yaw Shin Leong had also chosen not to appear before the party's central executive committee in 2012 to account for the matter, said WP.
Tough laws, death penalty pivotal in keeping number of drug abusers low: PM Lee
He said public education is an equally important part in the war against drugs.
China says US diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm cooperation
US "plot" of trying to disrupt the Olympics was doomed to fail, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.
Four takeaways from the US diplomatic boycott of Beijing's Winter Olympics
American athletes can still compete in next year's Games, which was not the case with the US boycott of the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow.
Jail for 2 Nigerian members of love scam who recruited S'porean women as money mules
They were members of a transnational love scam based in Malaysia.
Prostate cancer: Early screenings can save lives
There are often no symptoms in the early stages of prostate cancer, one of the top cancers among men in Singapore.
Robots, videos and a TV garden: The art of Nam June Paik at the National Gallery
The Korean-born video art pioneer is considered to be a visionary who predicted aspects of the Internet age, like teleconferencing.