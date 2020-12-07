Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Dec 7.
SGFinDex: How you can check your bank, CPF accounts online on 1 platform
Here are 5 things you should know about the Singapore Financial Data Exchange.
S'pore can add to global recovery with investment in innovation, collaboration: DPM Heng
Singapore is also taking steps to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth for its firms and workers, Mr Heng said.
2 new parks in Bukit Batok to be part of nature corridor connecting Central Catchment and Tengah
The parks will be part of the Bukit Batok Nature Corridor, which will include over 10km of trails.
7 years' jail for babysitter who poisoned 2 babies with medicines
Sa'adiah Jamari, 39, used an assortment of medicines including those for insomnia and anxiety disorders.
Ventilation duct at Nex mall fell due to accumulated water, says BCA after probe
The incident at the Shaw Theatres cinema hall on Aug 30 left two moviegoers injured.
Indonesia gets 1.2m Covid-19 vaccines; regulation on distribution to finish within 2 weeks
Another 1.8 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine will arrive in January.
S'porean director in Wirecard case handed 3 more fraud charges
Citadelle Corporate Services director R. Shanmugaratnam now faces a total of 14 charges.
13 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported
This takes Singapore's total to 58,273.
32 weeks' jail for former ITE lecturer who took over 300 upskirt videos
Chia Teck Huat modified mini cameras that he bought online so that they could be concealed in his laptop bag.
Covid-19 PCR tests here to stay despite rise in rapid tests, say scientists
Polymerase chain reaction tests remain the most sensitive form of testing for Covid-19.