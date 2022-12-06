Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 6

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Dec 6.

Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine available to those aged 12 and above from Dec 12

Those eligible will receive a text message with a personalised booking link to make an appointment.

$9.2b spent betting on sports and lotteries last financial year, up 40% from year before

Counsellors expect to see a surge in the number of gamblers asking for help to deal with debts after the World Cup ends.

Indonesian Parliament approves legislation to outlaw sex outside marriage

There are also fears these rules could have a major impact on the LGBTQ community in Indonesia.

Last dentist involved in MediSave scam struck off dental register

The former managing director of The Smile Division Dental Group was one of four employees involved in a fraud scheme.

KJE-Senja Road interchange opens fully on Dec 17, cutting travelling time for motorists

Comprising two flyovers, the interchange will benefit motorists in the Senja and Bukit Panjang areas.

Xi calls on party to stand up against pressure at funeral of former president Jiang Zemin

Mr Xi’s comments come just over a week after protests flared up across the country challenging his signature zero-Covid policy.

Give digital red packets or fit-for-gifting notes this CNY to avoid harming the environment

“New notes issued just to meet the demand for festive gifting generate unnecessary carbon emissions and are a waste of resources,” said MAS.

Who wants their kids to be lawyers? How shift in parenting attitudes may reshape career choices

A grinding work schedule and growing career alternatives make the legal profession less enticing, says the writer.

Men are less likely to seek medical help and this is dangerous

Men are as likely as women to go for health screenings, but more likely to dismiss medical symptoms, say experts.

SPL club Geylang Int'l set to enter partnership with City Football Group

It would make the Eagles the first South-east Asian team to be associated with the powerful CFG.

