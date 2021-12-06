Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 6

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Dec 6.

MAS warns Singapore households on rising mortgage debt ahead of potential interest rate hikes

Household debt as a percentage of GDP rose to 70 per cent in the third quarter of this year from 67.1 per cent a year ago.

South Korea's Covid-19 rules put some vaccinated foreigners in limbo

It is unclear how many people are affected, but the problem has caught the attention of several foreign embassies.

Omicron's spread across hotel hall in Hong Kong highlights transmission worry

Omicron has raised concern that it could evade vaccine-induced protection and worsen a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi gets 4 years' jail

Ousted president Win Myint was also sentenced to four years in prison on Monday on the same charges.

German pharmaceutical giant Bayer may build new plant, partner start-ups in Singapore

The company is now developing ground-breaking cell and gene therapies to cure Parkinson's disease.

Dine-in suspended at Bishan Junction 8 foodcourt till Dec 13 after diners flout Covid-19 rules

The foodcourt is currently open with only takeaway options available.

Online fraudsters hit by pandemic blues when Covid-19 cases rise

More people working from home and restrictions such as lockdowns have thwarted elaborate cyber attacks.

Athletics: Pain in Spain earns Soh Rui Yong new marathon national record, Asian Games spot

He clocked 2hr 22min 59sec in Sunday's Valencia Marathon, beating his own previous mark by 45 seconds.

Beekeeper pushing for greater protection of Singapore's bee population

The conservationist started a petition last month calling for greater protection of local bees under an existing law.

The one that got away: The dying tradition of bubu fishing

