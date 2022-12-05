Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Dec 5.
S'pore retail takings up 10.4% in October though car sales extend slump
Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales rose by 14.3 per cent compared to the revised 16.9 per cent increase in September.
First Marina South site launched under govt land sales programme
The 12,000 sq m site at Marina Gardens Lane, which is situated next to Gardens by the Bay, can potentially yield about 790 residential units.
LTA awards $758m contract to build MRT tunnel under Central Catchment Nature Reserve
It also gave out a separate $496 million contract for Punggol interchange station under the CRL Punggol extension.
Rethink active ageing centres to engage more seniors, tackle social isolation: Ong Ye Kung
Equipment for monitoring vital signs, which allows seniors to check their heart rate and oxygen levels, will be available at centres.
Workplace safety breaches dealt with in November show similar worrying trends: MOM
The cases showed “worrying observations”, including taking shortcuts, a lack of proper safety procedures and a lack of risk assessment, said MOM.
31 years’ jail for ‘depraved sexual predator’ who exploited 20 girls
After asking girls to send him obscene videos and photos, he threatened them into giving him money or performing sexual acts.
Chinese students protest over Wuhan University’s Covid-19 rules
A video on Twitter showed a group of students chanting for “an open process and information transparency”.
5 unusual Covid-19 symptoms and what to do about them
Some people experience hairy tongue, tingling nerves, rashes, hair loss and 'Covid toe'.
India's capital blanketed in smog; private construction banned
Residents of New Delhi endure poor air every winter as colder, heavier air traps construction dust and vehicle emissions.
‘Travel first and worry later’ is a top money sin in Singapore
A recent survey of about 2,000 people found that many in Singapore were not saving for rainy days but for fun and entertainment.