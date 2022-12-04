Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Dec 4.

More Covid-19 infections and new wave expected with year-end travel, festivities: Ong Ye Kung

What is more important is to monitor developments overseas and watch if a new variant of concern emerges, he said.

READ MORE HERE

More Chinese cities ease curbs in expansion of Covid-19 policy shift

Kunming, Nanning and Harbin residents no longer need to produce PCR results when entering some public places.

READ MORE HERE

Calls for more US economic engagement in Indo-Pacific region at US security forum

US senator Lindsey Graham says domestic politics prevent Washington from joining global trade deals.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore hospitals need to address root cause of bed crunch, not just add more beds and staff

The shortage of beds is a nationwide problem, affecting most private hospitals too, says Salma Khalik.

READ MORE HERE

CPF and SRS dos and don’ts for the year end

It’s nearly the end of the year. If you haven’t done anything on the CPF or SRS front, here are some tips.

READ MORE HERE

Higher prices, fewer chickens 7 weeks after lifting of Malaysia export ban

Chicken sellers say the profit margin per bird is the same, but they do not have as many birds to sell as before.

READ MORE HERE

Illegal items found on e-commerce platforms disguised as other goods

The authorities work with online platforms to take down listings suspected of selling prohibited items.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia raises volcano warning to highest after Semeru erupts; dozens evacuated

The plume from the volcano reached a height of 15km.

READ MORE HERE

Go bargain or bougie: Best festive beauty buys for all budgets

They range from beauty bundles to advent calendars.

READ MORE HERE

Rainy start but StanChart S’pore Marathon returns with tens of thousands hitting streets

The annual event returned to its full physical format for the first time since 2019.

READ MORE HERE

