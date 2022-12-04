Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Dec 4.
More Covid-19 infections and new wave expected with year-end travel, festivities: Ong Ye Kung
What is more important is to monitor developments overseas and watch if a new variant of concern emerges, he said.
More Chinese cities ease curbs in expansion of Covid-19 policy shift
Kunming, Nanning and Harbin residents no longer need to produce PCR results when entering some public places.
Calls for more US economic engagement in Indo-Pacific region at US security forum
US senator Lindsey Graham says domestic politics prevent Washington from joining global trade deals.
S’pore hospitals need to address root cause of bed crunch, not just add more beds and staff
The shortage of beds is a nationwide problem, affecting most private hospitals too, says Salma Khalik.
CPF and SRS dos and don’ts for the year end
It’s nearly the end of the year. If you haven’t done anything on the CPF or SRS front, here are some tips.
Higher prices, fewer chickens 7 weeks after lifting of Malaysia export ban
Chicken sellers say the profit margin per bird is the same, but they do not have as many birds to sell as before.
Illegal items found on e-commerce platforms disguised as other goods
The authorities work with online platforms to take down listings suspected of selling prohibited items.