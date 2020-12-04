Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Dec 4.

MAS awards digital full bank licences to Grab-Singtel and Sea; Ant gets digital wholesale bank licence

Digital banks will not have a physical presence and all banking services will be done online.

Gemma Steakhouse at National Gallery ordered to shut for 20 days after Halloween dinner involving 75 people

Diners intermingled on multiple occasions and failed to wear their masks when they were not eating or drinking.

S'pore contributes US$5m to ensure lower-income nations get Covid-19 vaccine access

This will help ensure sufficient production of Covid-19 vaccines and access for poorer nations.

$5k fine for speeding driver in 2018 accident that killed NUS student

Ng Li Ning was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for two years.

Big Box mall in Jurong sold for $118 million, will be turned into business park

It is in Jurong Lake District, which is slated to become Singapore's largest commercial and regional centre outside the city centre.

Train services on Thomson-East Coast Line resume after five-hour disruption

SMRT said the fault was caused by a software glitch in the signalling system's network component.

I had acute anxiety: DBS' Piyush Gupta on past mental health struggles

Will Covid-19 be the catalyst that normalises acceptance of mental health issues in the workplace?

3 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported

The new cases bring Singapore's total to 58,242.

E-scooter shop owner jailed for riding PMD at 135kmh on road

Samuel Tan Woon Yeow had been fined less than six months prior for riding an e-scooter at high speed.

NParks looking into incident of man feeding wild hornbills at Loyang Way Food Village

NParks said that it takes a serious view of wild animal feeding.

