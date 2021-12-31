Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 31

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Dec 31.
2022 will be time of transition as economy recovers; Budget will touch on GST: PM Lee
Singapore must continue to seek out new growth areas and create new jobs, said PM Lee.
S'pore companies to redeploy unvaccinated staff or let them work from home
Termination of staff will be taken only as a last resort when new rules kick in on Jan 15, companies and observers said.
More clarity and consistency on Covid-19 self-test kits needed
Travellers entering Singapore can bring up to 20 ART kits that may not have been authorised for use here.
Cost of living likely a major pressure point in 2022, says WP's Pritam Singh
The Workers' Party will track the Government's efforts in supporting Singaporeans who need the most help.
Unvaccinated woman who got Covid-19 twice while pregnant has close brush with death
Urging other pregnant women to get vaccinated, she said: "I believe nobody wants to go through what I have been through."
Back to office, tray return: 8 key changes to take note of in S'pore in new year
If you are an avid cyclist, read on to find out what new changes affect you come 2022.
Supply of school uniforms in S'pore hit by extended lockdowns in region
Manufacturing lockdowns coupled with a patchy global supply chain have disrupted the supply, say distributors.
Expect wetter and cooler start to new year in S'pore with 23 deg C days
Malaysia warns of dangerous levels of rain heading into New Year
The warning was for Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor states, which lie on the eastern coast.
New cars in 2022 - from eclectic to electric
Those looking to buy their first electric car will have an expanded menu to choose from and enjoy new tax incentives.