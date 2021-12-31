Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 31

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Dec 31.

 

2022 will be time of transition as economy recovers; Budget will touch on GST: PM Lee

Singapore must continue to seek out new growth areas and create new jobs, said PM Lee.

S'pore companies to redeploy unvaccinated staff or let them work from home

Under new rules, unvaccinated staff will be barred from returning to the workplace from Jan 15, 2022.

Termination of staff will be taken only as a last resort when new rules kick in on Jan 15, companies and observers said.

More clarity and consistency on Covid-19 self-test kits needed

Travellers entering Singapore can bring up to 20 ART kits that may not have been authorised for use here.

Cost of living likely a major pressure point in 2022, says WP's Pritam Singh

The Workers' Party will track the Government's efforts in supporting Singaporeans who need the most help.

Unvaccinated woman who got Covid-19 twice while pregnant has close brush with death

Unsure if it would affect her pregnancy, Yvonne Khoo had put off getting vaccinated. She contracted and recovered from Covid-19. But before she could arrange for vaccination, she became infected again. This time it led to a critical illness.

Urging other pregnant women to get vaccinated, she said: "I believe nobody wants to go through what I have been through."

Back to office, tray return: 8 key changes to take note of in S'pore in new year

If you are an avid cyclist, read on to find out what new changes affect you come 2022.

Supply of school uniforms in S'pore hit by extended lockdowns in region

Manufacturing lockdowns coupled with a patchy global supply chain have disrupted the supply, say distributors.

Expect wetter and cooler start to new year in S'pore with 23 deg C days

The rain is likely to ease in the second week of January.

Malaysia warns of dangerous levels of rain heading into New Year

The warning was for Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor states, which lie on the eastern coast.

New cars in 2022 - from eclectic to electric

Those looking to buy their first electric car will have an expanded menu to choose from and enjoy new tax incentives. 

