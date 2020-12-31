Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 31

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Dec 31.
Meet 2021 with 'renewed confidence and hope', says PM Lee in New Year message
Mr Lee said the country stabilised its Covid-19 situation through enormous effort and sacrifice.
DPM Heng to unveil Budget 2021 in Parliament on Feb 16
Various channels have been set up for Singaporeans to share their views for the upcoming Budget until Jan 8.
30 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 in the community
There were 25 imported cases who were placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.
Brexit to take full effect as UK leaves EU single market
It marks a new beginning in Britain's history and a new relationship with the EU, says PM Johnson.
STB probing possible breach of Covid-19 rules by group onboard Royal Caribbean cruise
A group had gathered to take photos which some of them posted on their public Instagram accounts.
Nearly 14,700 travellers visited Singapore in November: STB
Arrivals rose 9.5 per cent from October, but were still a fraction of the 1.53 million visitors a year ago.
Man charged with attempted murder of woman in Bedok
Lim Song Chua, 59, is accused of trying to kill a 48-year-old woman.
Man accused of Felicia Teo's murder in 2007 will remain behind bars after adjournment
Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee's case has been adjourned to Jan 7 next year.
Move over Mukesh Ambani, Asia has a new richest person - China's 'Lone Wolf'
Zhong Shanshan's net worth surged US$70.9 billion (S$93.8 billion) this year to US$77.8 billion.
The Life List: 2020 fashion trends to keep on top of in 2021
Here are the items that snuck their way into quarantine closets and social media feeds.