Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 30

Updated
Published
10 min ago

Malaysia to screen arriving travellers for fever, test wastewater from China flights for Covid-19

Those who have been detected with fever, symptoms, or through self-declaration, will be referred to a quarantine centre or the health authorities for re-examination.

Some 950,000 households to get rebates to offset utility, conservancy bills from Jan 2023

Households in one- and two-bedroom flats will get the largest $190 rebate, those in three-room flats will get $170.

Lower household electricity bills in Q1 2023 as tariff falls by 2.7%

The tariff had been rising since April 2021, before dipping slightly by 0.43 cent per kWh in the last quarter of 2022.

‘It was so cold... I could taste blood in my throat’: S’porean caught in US blizzard recounts ordeal

The 26-year-old Singaporean’s flat in Buffalo, New York, had been without electricity – and therefore, without heating – for 30 hours.

Man charged with attempted murder in Marsiling after he allegedly set victim on fire

A 65-year-old man is accused of pouring accelerant on a 37-year-old man and setting him on fire with a lighter.

Will a China Covid-19 wave set back endemic living in Singapore?

Singapore should be careful not to clam up each time a new wave approaches, says Dr Khoo Yoong Khean of the Duke-NUS Centre for Outbreak Preparedness.

Grandmother and grandson tussle over assets, judge dismisses both sides’ claims

Assets include a $450,000 Housing Board flat in Tanjong Pagar.

Supermarket chain Giant to absorb GST hike on 700 essential items in first half of 2023

It will also continue its senior citizen discount programme, which gives a 3% storewide discount to all citizens or PRs aged 60 and above on weekdays.

Pele, the man who made us love football

He was something simple and necessary, football’s untainted legend, an always-available, dignified, hand-shaking missionary for the game.

Football: 10 things about the legend Pele

His first professional contract paid him only US$10 a month.

