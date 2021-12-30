Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Dec 30.
Electricity, gas tariffs to increase for next three months amid rising costs
Lawrence Wong to unveil Budget 2022 in Parliament on Feb 18
A live webcast of the delivery of the Budget statement will be available on the Singapore Budget website.
Autopsy performed on boy who died 75 days after Covid-19 jab; public urged not to speculate on death
The ministry said the death had been referred to the coroner and an autopsy was done.
Cool, rainy weather expected in S'pore over New Year celebrations
The Big Story: Le Le, first panda cub born in S'pore, makes public debut
Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.
Interactive: 2021 - the year in pictures
The story of 2021 told through the power of photography. Which events defined the year for you?
OnlyFans user Titus Low charged with offences linked to obscene materials
He allegedly transmitted images and videos of his private parts using his OnlyFans account.
10 Singapore company chiefs share their growth plans for 2022
The Trade and Industry Ministry has forecast that Singapore GDP will expand by 3 to 5 per cent next year.
Singaporean couple brave -15 deg C weather to complete Polar Circle half-marathon
Heat up New Year's Eve with spicy lamb cutlets
Here's a tasty main dish you can cook for a last-minute party during the festive season. It turns out flavourful even if you have only 30 minutes to marinate the meat.
