Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Dec 30.
Senior staff nurse at NCID receives first Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore
Sarah Lim, 46, is part of the team that screens suspected Covid-19 cases.
S'poreans should get vaccinated against Covid-19 despite low community case numbers: Gan Kim Yong
Vaccination will also prevent the healthcare system from getting overwhelmed, said the health minister.
Singaporean Dickson Yeo, who spied for China in the US, arrested by ISD upon his return
The ISD will interview Yeo to establish if he had engaged in “activities prejudicial to Singapore’s security”.
Minimum legal age for smoking raised to 21 from Jan 1
This is part of Singapore's ongoing efforts to reduce smoking prevalence.
Smart BTO housing in Punggol Northshore offers utilities tracking, gantry-free carpark
The flats have smart power sockets and high-tech distribution boards that enable the occupants to transform them into smart homes.
Britain first to approve AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine
The approval came as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus.
Terence loh makes police report against cousin Nelson Loh over $5 million allegedly missing
Police have confirmed investigations are ongoing.
Jail, fine for ex-Singtel assistant manager who shared customers' details with loan shark
Filipino Pleo Sherwin Cubos retrieved the information for the loan shark despite knowing that he is not supposed to do so.
Man caught on video escaping from police at Bukit Batok carpark charged in court
Ryan Asyraf Mohammad A'zman was a wanted man for jumping bail, the police said.
27 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including an SIA pilot and 1 community case
There were 27 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,569.