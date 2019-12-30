Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 30

Lucky Plaza accident: One sister dead, another in hospital; all 6 Filipino victims good friends
The two women who died had been working in Singapore for more than 20 years, while some of the injured have been here for at least 10 years.
'Too late to leave': Official warns tourists who won't evacuate as south-eastern Australia burns
Tourists and firefighters were forced to flee vast fires burning in south-eastern Australia on Monday, as a heatwave rekindled devastating bush blazes across the country.
3 more drivers sue SBS Transit in dispute over rest days and overtime pay
They are claiming that they were underpaid for overtime work and that they had to work for more than a week without a rest day.
Electricity tariffs to rise 3.5% in first quarter of 2020 to hit highest rate in more than five years
SP Group said that the increase is mainly due to higher energy cost compared with the previous quarter.
HDB puts up Sengkang and Tampines sites for executive condominium development
Both sites can potentially yield up to 1,100 resident units.
Singtel and Grab jointly apply for digital full bank licence
A digital full bank licence will allow Grab and Singtel to serve retail customers, including taking deposits. The licence will also enable them to lend money to companies.
Hong Kong to end 2019 with multiple protests; big march planned for Jan 1
Events dubbed "Suck the Eve" and "Shop with you" are scheduled for New Year's Eve around the city, including in the party district of Lan Kwai Fong.
Price hike for Netflix services in Singapore
Streaming service Netflix has announced a price hike for all three service tiers it offers in Singapore, to take effect from Jan 9, 2020.
New Zealand-Singapore upgraded economic agreement ratified
The upgraded Agreement between New Zealand and Singapore on a Closer Economic Partnership will enter into force on January 1, 2020.
SMU student allegedly molested woman in campus study room
Lee Yan Ru is one of several tertiary students who have been hauled to court this year over alleged offences committed on campus.