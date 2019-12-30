Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 30

Lucky Plaza accident: One sister dead, another in hospital; all 6 Filipino victims good friends



The car crashed through a railing and landed on the carpark exit lane a few metres below, killing two pedestrians and injuring four others who had been having a picnic by the railing. The women were flung below. PHOTO: YOUTUBE



The two women who died had been working in Singapore for more than 20 years, while some of the injured have been here for at least 10 years.

'Too late to leave': Official warns tourists who won't evacuate as south-eastern Australia burns



A house and van are seen destroyed after bush fires ravaged the town of Bilpin, 70km west of Sydney, on Dec 29, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Tourists and firefighters were forced to flee vast fires burning in south-eastern Australia on Monday, as a heatwave rekindled devastating bush blazes across the country.

3 more drivers sue SBS Transit in dispute over rest days and overtime pay



The SBS Transit drivers are claiming that they were underpaid for overtime work and that they had to work for more than a week without a rest day. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



They are claiming that they were underpaid for overtime work and that they had to work for more than a week without a rest day.

Electricity tariffs to rise 3.5% in first quarter of 2020 to hit highest rate in more than five years



For the period from Jan 1 to March 31, electricity tariffs will increase by 0.81 cents per kilowatt hour compared with the previous quarter. PHOTO: ST FILE



SP Group said that the increase is mainly due to higher energy cost compared with the previous quarter.

HDB puts up Sengkang and Tampines sites for executive condominium development



The Fernvale land parcel has a site area of 17,129.9 sq m, while the Tampines site is larger at 23,799.2 sq m. PHOTOS: HDB



Both sites can potentially yield up to 1,100 resident units.

Singtel and Grab jointly apply for digital full bank licence



Grab will hold a 60 per cent stake in the consortium that they formed, while Singtel will hold the remaining 40 per cent. PHOTOS: ST FILE



A digital full bank licence will allow Grab and Singtel to serve retail customers, including taking deposits. The licence will also enable them to lend money to companies.

Hong Kong to end 2019 with multiple protests; big march planned for Jan 1



Anti-government demonstrators take part in a protest in Hong Kong on Dec 29, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Events dubbed "Suck the Eve" and "Shop with you" are scheduled for New Year's Eve around the city, including in the party district of Lan Kwai Fong.

Price hike for Netflix services in Singapore



Singapore users had been expecting a revision after Netflix announced price hikes in the United States earlier in 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Streaming service Netflix has announced a price hike for all three service tiers it offers in Singapore, to take effect from Jan 9, 2020.

New Zealand-Singapore upgraded economic agreement ratified



In a photo taken on May 17, 2019, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong mark 54 years of diplomatic relations at the signing of the Singapore-New Zealand Enhanced Partnership. PHOTO: ST FILE



The upgraded Agreement between New Zealand and Singapore on a Closer Economic Partnership will enter into force on January 1, 2020.

SMU student allegedly molested woman in campus study room



The alleged victim said she met the accused on Instagram and they had mutual friends. She also said that she had gone to Singapore Management University to study with him. PHOTO: ST FILE



Lee Yan Ru is one of several tertiary students who have been hauled to court this year over alleged offences committed on campus.

