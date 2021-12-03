Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Dec 3.
Rice to bananas: How inflation has affected the prices of five grocery items in Singapore
Here's a look at the monthly average retail prices of rice, sea bass, bananas, kailan and fresh milk from 2017 to 2021.
Malaysia detects first Omicron case, VTL with Singapore continues
It was detected in a woman from South Africa who arrived in Malaysia via Singapore.
S'pore-made Acumen Diagnostics PCR kits able to detect both Omicron, Delta variants
Acumen Diagnostics says since the kits are made locally, they can be deployed quickly and cost about half the price of imported ones.
Covid-19 reinfections three times more likely with Omicron: Preliminary study
The S. African study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, provides first evidence of Omicron's ability to evade immunity from past infection.
DBS chief Piyush Gupta apologises for bank's worst outage in a decade; full review to be done
"The customers have the right to expect more from us and I share their frustration and their pain," he said.
Sale of standard tickets at MRT stations to end by March 2022
This comes as most commuters are already using stored value cards or account-based ticketing.
Interactive: The story of S’pore and the world - told through ST headlines since 1845
Find out what’s the biggest news on the day you were born.
No HSR, no problem? Singapore to KL in 90 mins in a $2.1m helicopter
The new Bell 505 is targeted at the deep-pocketed consumer market.
S'pore had new billionaire for a few hours before Grab shares slid in US debut
Tech the halls: Virtual reality is changing the face of retail
VR is redefining retail during the pandemic, creating a safe haven for shoppers and businesses.