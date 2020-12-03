Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Dec 3.

Median income of Singapore residents fell for first time since 2004 due to Covid-19: MOM

Overall employment rate for residents aged 15 and over fell to 64.5 per cent in June, the lowest since 2014.

Single mother of 2 who runs funeral services charged over death of ex-boyfriend

Alverna Cher Siu Pin was arrested after the man's body was found at a carpark in Bedok.

Food caterer Spize and related firm fined $32k for fatal food poisoning case

The food poisoning incident made over 60 people sick and killed an auxiliary police officer.

Non-PMETs hit harder by Covid-19 with steeper increase in unemployment rate than PMETs: MOM

Non-PMETs such as those in construction, retail and F&B services were harder hit as their jobs are less suitable for remote work.

First doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being shipped from Belgium to Britain

Pfizer plans to ship 800,000 doses to Britain in the coming days from its production plant in Puurs in Belgium.

Singapore expresses disappointment at UN commission's decision to reclassify cannabis as less dangerous

The Government said this could fuel the wrong perception that cannabis is less harmful than before.

MOE unveils four main strategies to prepare students for post-Covid-19 environment

There will be lasting effects on how people live, work and interact with each other, Education Minister Lawrence Wong said.

PM Lee's libel suit against TOC editor: Lee Kuan Yew's lawyer Kwa Kim Li to take the stand

Kwa was subpoenaed by lawyer Lim Tean, who is representing Terry Xu in the libel action.

9 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in a dormitory

The other eight were imported cases.

Doctor accused of taking upskirt videos of more than 480 women at various locations

Chu Ben Wee allegedly used a GoPro camera attached to his shoe to record the videos.

