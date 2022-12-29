Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 29

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More than 100,000 individuals to receive special state awards for helping S'pore fight Covid-19
Top Covid-19 National Awards to be given to 3 who played key roles in fight against pandemic
Prof Kenneth Mak, one of the three recipients, said the award was also a recognition of the contributions made by all healthcare professionals.
India makes negative Covid-19 test mandatory for travellers from 6 locations including S'pore
Travellers have to upload their test reports on an India government website before their departure.
DPM Wong to unveil Budget 2023 on Feb 14
The public are invited to share views and suggestions through Reach’s microsite or e-Listening Points.
Soaring China Covid-19 cases increase risk of new, lethal variants
Over 500 new Omicron subvariants were identified in recent months but they do not pose risks of more severe symptoms, say experts.
Rifle Range workplace death: Victim’s family says too many such accidents, authorities must do more
Mr Ely Chow died on Tuesday after he was struck and pinned down by a machine that toppled while being moved by a forklift.
Singapore should reward competence, not just paper qualifications: President Halimah
Employers can do much more to change hiring practices and provide better training to workers without degrees, she says.
We’re like brothers: Singapore’s world No. 1 badminton junior doubles eye more milestones
Nge Joo Jie and Johann Prajogo will turn their attention to senior circuit in the 2023 season.