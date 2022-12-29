Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 29

More than 100,000 individuals to receive special state awards for helping S'pore fight Covid-19

These individuals embodied the Singapore spirit, said MTF co-chair Gan Kim Yong.

READ MORE HERE

Top Covid-19 National Awards to be given to 3 who played key roles in fight against pandemic

Prof Kenneth Mak, one of the three recipients, said the award was also a recognition of the contributions made by all healthcare professionals.

READ MORE HERE

India makes negative Covid-19 test mandatory for travellers from 6 locations including S'pore

Travellers have to upload their test reports on an India government website before their departure.

READ MORE HERE

DPM Wong to unveil Budget 2023 on Feb 14

The public are invited to share views and suggestions through Reach’s microsite or e-Listening Points.

READ MORE HERE

Soaring China Covid-19 cases increase risk of new, lethal variants

Over 500 new Omicron subvariants were identified in recent months but they do not pose risks of more severe symptoms, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

Rifle Range workplace death: Victim’s family says too many such accidents, authorities must do more

Mr Ely Chow died on Tuesday after he was struck and pinned down by a machine that toppled while being moved by a forklift.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore should reward competence, not just paper qualifications: President Halimah

Employers can do much more to change hiring practices and provide better training to workers without degrees, she says.

READ MORE HERE

We’re like brothers: Singapore’s world No. 1 badminton junior doubles eye more milestones

Singapore’s Nge Joo Jie and Johann Prajogo have reached the summit of the men’s junior doubles but their journey is only beginning as they move to the senior circuit next year.

Nge Joo Jie and Johann Prajogo will turn their attention to senior circuit in the 2023 season.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-Ngee Ann Poly lecturer gets 5 weeks’ jail for making racist remarks, having obscene films

Tan Boon Lee was sentenced to five weeks’ jail and a $6,000 fine.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore modelling maven Mimi Tan dies at 76, fashion insiders share tribute

The former top model and boss of modelling agency Mannequin had lung cancer.

READ MORE HERE

