Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 29

Say hello to baby Le Le: S'pore-born panda cub's name revealed

The name comes from an old Chinese term "shi le po", which refers to Singapore.

More than half of P4 to P6 pupils have booked slots for Covid-19 vaccine: Chan Chun Sing

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing encouraged parents to consider booking appointments for vaccinations from Monday to Thursday.

Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the US, Britain, France and Italy.

Hong Kong's pro-democracy Stand News shuts down after arrests

Singer and activist Denise Ho was among the six arrested.

Fashion store director at Far East Plaza charged with not wearing a mask on multiple days

Niki Han Jiayi, 34, was charged with 21 counts of breaching the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Friends and relatives of childless widow with dementia fight to be appointed as deputies

A High Court judge said the concerns in appointing the friends as deputies weigh much more heavily than the concerns in appointing the relatives.

Edible gardens in migrant worker dormitories among eco projects to receive funding

It is one of 42 projects that will obtain funding under a new Sprout category of the SG Eco Fund.

Singapore galleries getting into NFTs but traditional art will not lose its value

NFT started making waves in the art world this year when it was perceived as a new way for artists to sell their work.

The ST Guide To... preparing your child for Primary 1

Going from learning through play to a formal classroom setting may be challenging for some new Primary 1 pupils. Here's how parents can help.

How can you cut expenses to boost savings? Here are 4 tips

Here's one New Year's resolution idea and four ways to act on it.

