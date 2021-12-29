Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Dec 29.
Say hello to baby Le Le: S'pore-born panda cub's name revealed
More than half of P4 to P6 pupils have booked slots for Covid-19 vaccine: Chan Chun Sing
Education Minister Chan Chun Sing encouraged parents to consider booking appointments for vaccinations from Monday to Thursday.
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the US, Britain, France and Italy.
Hong Kong's pro-democracy Stand News shuts down after arrests
Fashion store director at Far East Plaza charged with not wearing a mask on multiple days
Niki Han Jiayi, 34, was charged with 21 counts of breaching the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.
Friends and relatives of childless widow with dementia fight to be appointed as deputies
The concerns in appointing the friends as deputies weigh more heavily than the concerns in appointing the relatives, says judge.
Edible gardens in migrant worker dormitories among eco projects to receive funding
It is one of 42 projects that will obtain funding under a new Sprout category of the SG Eco Fund.
Singapore galleries getting into NFTs but traditional art will not lose its value
NFTs started making waves in the art world this year when it was perceived as a new way for artists to sell their work.
The ST Guide To... preparing your child for Primary 1
Going from learning through play to a formal classroom setting may be challenging for some new Primary 1 pupils. Here's how parents can help.
How can you cut expenses to boost savings? Here are 4 tips
