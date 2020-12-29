Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Dec 29.

Secondary school, JC students to spend 2 days a month doing home-based learning from 2021

Every secondary school student is also set to receive a personal laptop or tablet by the end of next year.

Aviation sector to get $84 million in additional support to cope with impact of Covid-19

The new support measures are critical to reviving Singapore's air hub and preparing it for the recovery of air travel, said CAAS.

Twelve Cupcakes founders Daniel Ong, Jaime Teo charged with employment offences

Earlier this month, the firm pleaded guilty to 15 charges of underpaying the employees in 2017 and 2018.

95,000 people received financial help through Covid-19 Support Grant

22,000 people successfully applied for a second tranche.

Police disperse crowd outside school uniform shop in Ang Mo Kio

By around 10am, more than 100 people had formed a snaking queue to get into the shop.

Show-flat for Singapore's first assisted-living public housing opens at HDB Hub

Located in Bukit Batok West Avenue 9, the Community Care Apartments are targeted at those aged 65 and above.

What the Covid-19 vaccine side effects feel like, according to those who've received it

From no reaction at all to symptoms like uncontrolled shivering and "brain fog".

Philippines expands travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variant

The flagged countries include Singapore, France, Australia, Canada, Germany, South Africa and Japan.

Hyflux now has just $21.5 million in cash, says source

This is at least the second year in which liquidity at the troubled firm has more than halved.

13 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported

Tuesday's cases take Singapore's total to 58,542.

